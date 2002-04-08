FactSet and BlackRock Now Partnering to Offer Portware's EMS Capabilities with Aladdin

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (:FDS) ( FDS, Financial) and BlackRock (:BLK) today announced that they have entered into a multi-year partnership to integrate Portware’s execution management system (EMS) capabilities with the Aladdin® platform, BlackRock’s end-to-end investment management and operations platform. The joint offering will provide common clients with a seamless experience across multi-asset portfolio and risk management, and trading execution, including access to Portware’s high-performance electronic trading and automation capabilities via API.



FactSet’s Portware is best known in the listed assets and Foreign Exchange markets, and recently added fixed income trading capabilities; and the Aladdin® platform is leveraged by BlackRock and Aladdin clients to power informed decision-making and operational scale, supporting all aspects of the investment process on a single platform. The turnkey integration of Portware with the Aladdin® platform enables common clients to power their trading workflows using capabilities of both systems – including data-driven trade automation and at-trade decision support across asset classes.

“As a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, FactSet is committed to building our front and middle office solutions with advanced technology and engaging key partners to remove the burden of integration from our clients while enhancing their workflows,” said Rob Robie, EVP and Global Head of Analytics and Trading, FactSet. “Offering flexible access to Portware through the Aladdin platform effectively advances our open data and platform strategy while answering the growing demand for personalized workflow solutions.”

“Our partnership with Portware reflects BlackRock’s ongoing commitment to providing Aladdin clients with choice, flexibility, and access to efficient capabilities in their daily workflows,” said Daniel Gourvitch, Managing Director, Global Head of Platform for Aladdin at BlackRock. “This partnership reinforces our strategy to add deep integrations with leading technology providers so that clients can choose the capabilities that best fit their needs while maintaining seamless workflows. We’re excited to take this next step with Portware in collaborating and delivering an enhanced experience for our mutual clients.”

The new capabilities will become available on the Aladdin® platform to mutual clients starting March 2022, with additional capabilities to be rolled out throughout 2022 and 2023.

About FactSet

FactSet (:FDS | FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 162,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1.203.810.2684

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Lisa Knoll

+1.203.810.1327

[email protected]

Source: FactSet financial data and analytics.