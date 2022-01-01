EXL wins Best in KLAS® 2022 award

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today its EXLClarity™ platform was named the top-performing solution for risk adjustment and analytics in the Best in KLAS® 2022 Awards – Software and Professional Services. The annual ranking, which is based entirely on real-world customer feedback, recognized the EXL solution as the best in its category, giving it the highest overall score of 93.2 (on a 100-point scale).



EXLClarity improves value-based care strategies with a holistic view of patient-population risk. The platform aggregates claims, clinical and other data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), private insurers and client electronic medical records (EMRs) to deliver detailed analytics, natural language processing/artificial intelligence-powered chart reviews, and near-real-time views of member/patient risk scores. EXL Health’s solutions help ensure quality, transparency, and compliance with improved business outcomes.

“Each year, we speak with thousands of healthcare professionals around the world to understand what’s working best, where their biggest challenges are emerging and what best practices they are establishing to drive performance improvement. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting can be in helping healthcare stakeholders deliver better care,” said Adam Gale, Chief Executive Officer, KLAS. “The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

The Best in KLAS distinction recognizes the software and services providers that excel in helping healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. Users rate each solution across six customer experience categories — culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value — providing an overall assessment of customer satisfaction. The rankings are based on thousands of interviews KLAS conducts with healthcare organizations around the country.

EXL’s overall score of 93.2 – the highest of any vendor solution in the risk adjustment and analytics category – also included an A+ score in the relationship category, underscoring EXL’s commitment to a deep understanding of their customers’ businesses and focus on building collaborative working relationships.

“In order to provide a steady foundation for value-based care models, both payers and providers need to be able to proactively identify gaps in care, prioritize interventions and benchmark performance against quality targets,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL. “We’re proud to have built a best-in-class solution in EXLClarity which has empowered stakeholders across the care continuum, and we look forward to continuing to lead the industry in innovation in this space.”

To view the Best in KLAS® 2022 Awards – Software and Professional Services report, click here. For more information about EXL’s healthcare solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL ( EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

