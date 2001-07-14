Xerox Introduces FITTLE at Investor Day

Today, Xerox+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) introduces FITTLE, the new name for its equipment financing business. The name is derived from 'fit,' representing the right choice through speed, quality and ease of transacting, all of which are essential in a financing partner.

As a leading global provider of innovative business financing and solutions, FITTLE helps businesses secure financing for a range of offerings. These include IT Services, software, audio visual and security hardware, 3D printing equipment and other office equipment. Also offered are programs such as bundled billing for support, supplies, and maintenance.

As digital transformation continues to drive today’s business environment, companies are seeking ways to preserve capital for investment. This environment creates greater opportunities for trusted providers of capital. FITTLE’s expertise in equipment financing helps businesses meet their unique needs through dealer and vendor financing programs.

“Nearly eight in 10 U.S. businesses use equipment financing to operate and grow,” said Nicole Torraco, president, FITTLE. “Industry forecasts show that growth in capital spending will continue, and equipment and software financing will play a significant role as businesses require vendor financing and dealer leasing solutions that fit their unique needs.”

FITTLE currently serves over 150,000 customers in 29 countries, in addition to managing more than 700,000 leases, and works with more than 1,000 dealers and network partners around the world. Learn more at FITTLE.com.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Xerox®, FITTLE™, and Design® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

