Cyngn to Present at the Cowen 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference

Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced that Lior Tal, CEO, Ben Landen, Vice President of Business Development, and Don Alvarez, CFO, are scheduled to present virtually at the Cowen 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” page of Cyngn’s Investor Relations website by clicking here.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings at the conference, which takes place March 2-4, 2022. Those interested in meeting with management may contact Cyngn’s Investor Relations representative listed below.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

