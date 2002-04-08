Eos Energy Enterprises Expands Manufacturing Facility

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced that it will expand its manufacturing facility to more than triple output to 800 MWh and meet production demand for its Znyth™ aqueous zinc batteries. Located in Turtle Creek, PA outside of Pittsburgh, the state-of-the-art facility, known as Keystone Commons, will provide Eos with more than 46,000 square feet of additional space and the ability to create more than 125 jobs. Manufacturing equipment and machinery is expected to begin arriving in March and the site could be fully operational by September.



“The Turtle Creek expansion marks an exciting milestone in our journey to build a world-class organization that our employees, customers and shareholders can be proud of,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “We’re bringing quality green jobs to the region and building a renewable energy hub in the middle of coal country.”

The new jobs that will be created are expected to further increase diversity at Eos’ manufacturing facility, which is currently comprised of approximately 40% minority and 15% veteran employees. Eos has built a strong internal development program that allows employees to start in entry-level positions and work into skilled manufacturing and supervisor roles. The company is collaborating with local institutions Triangle Tech, Rosedale Technical College and Community College of Allegheny County to hire qualified candidates to drive company growth.

The Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC) of Southwestern Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization that supports economic growth and job creation through real estate development projects that advance the public interest, will rent the space to Eos for a term of five years.

“There’s a growing clean energy cluster in Pittsburgh,” said Donald F. Smith, Jr., RIDC President, “and innovative companies like Eos are advancing the world towards the more efficient, more sustainable future we need. Their continued growth is the latest example of how the Pittsburgh region is becoming home to many of the industries that are going to power our economy in the future.”

Mastrangelo added, “As the former home of Westinghouse Electric, this site holds historical significance and a legacy of innovation. Our collaboration with RIDC will continue that legacy by creating a rebirth in American manufacturing to deliver the energy needs of today and tomorrow.”

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.

