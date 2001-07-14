BigCommerce and Elite Partner Digital River Give Merchants the Ability to Unlock Global Sales

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced a direct integration with Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler, to provide mid-market to enterprise BigCommerce merchants with an all-in-one global commerce solution that fully manages payments, tax, fraud and compliance to simplify cross-border selling and accelerate global expansion.

“Delivering localized checkout experiences and reconciling international sales can be daunting and burdensome. To remove these complexities, we’ve teamed with BigCommerce to manage the financial and legal responsibilities of cross-border selling on behalf of BigCommerce merchants to help them simplify operations and accelerate global expansion at less cost,” said Adam Coyle, CEO at Digital River. “Together we’re doing the heavy lifting so merchants can focus on what’s most important—global growth."

With a single integration, merchants can integrate Digital River’s Merchant of Record business model to mitigate risks and maximize conversions by delivering localized checkout experiences for both onshore and cross-border sales directly from within their BigCommerce store. As a result, merchants can easily deploy entry into new markets in as little as six weeks and simplify cross-border selling processes that can decrease operational costs by up to 30 percent.

"Cross-border ecommerce continues to grow rapidly, and this partnership comes at a time when many merchants are prioritizing expansion to reach international customers,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. “Our partnership with Digital River provides the global commerce solutions needed to go to market faster, at a lower cost and without the risk and complexities typically associated with cross-border commerce.”

Key benefits include:

Merchants can leverage a number of leading payment providers with local entities to maximize authorizations and give shoppers access to their preferred currencies and payment methods such as local cards, buy-now-pay-later and wallets. Minimize financial complexity. Merchants are able to minimize financial risks by managing compliance, fraud mitigation, currency conversion, chargebacks, and global reconciliation all from within their BigCommerce Control Panel.

512 Audio, a subsidiary of Warm Audio, and creators of professional microphones and audio gear built for content creators, podcasters, broadcasters and musicians, has launched its U.S. online store on BigCommerce using Digital River’s Merchant of Record solution. The company plans to expand their direct-to-consumer store into Canada, the UK and Europe in the coming months.

“With the integrated commerce capabilities that Digital River and BigCommerce provide, we are excited to grow our customer base, providing the best possible shopping experience to talented creators around the world,” said Hillary Lyle, head of marketing at 512 Audio.

