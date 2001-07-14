Vecima Announces Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) Interoperability with Industry-leading Entra™ Remote MACPHY Cable Access Solution

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), a key contributor to the CableLabs® Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) specification, announced today robust interoperability in a multi-vendor, FMA environment. The interoperability was demonstrated at a CableLabs coordinated event and supported by Vecima with currently deployed products.

The entire Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio is uniquely positioned for deployment today with investment protection as access networks evolve. With support for high-value, legacy services, Vecima’s products have consistently delivered a strong message of interoperability. Vecima was a strong supporter of CableLabs’ Remote PHY interoperability events and highlights optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU) interoperability as a key product differentiator for 10G PON deployments.

“The CableLabs’ vendor community, including Vecima, is helping the industry innovate through a strong spirit of cooperation and interoperability,” said Jon Schnoor, Lead Architect, Wired Technologies at CableLabs. “CableLabs’ interoperability events are an opportunity for the industry to work together and validate the specifications that are built by our working groups, including cable operators and vendors. This is a very helpful and strategic activity for our industry. Vecima has always been a strong collaborator with CableLabs for the DAA architecture. Their presence at our interoperability events has always been a constant, whether for FMA or other technologies, and demonstrates our strong relationship and their progress in the industry.”

Vecima’s Remote MACPHY platform is deployed across thousands of DOCSIS® service groups at operators around the world. Exponentially increasing bandwidth demands see service providers turning to software driven, all-IP Remote MACPHY and DAA to increase the capacity of existing networks, reduce space, and power requirements, and improve signal quality. Proprietary, end-to-end solutions from single vendors run counter to the deployment speed and flexibility required in today’s dynamic service provider environment.

“At Vecima we’re not a newcomer to this party; we’ve been focused on a highly interoperable product portfolio since the beginning of DAA and next-generation access networks,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video & Broadband Solutions at Vecima. “CableLabs’ leadership has been critical to our success as an industry, and Vecima has been consistent with our strategy. We look forward to the next event and continuing to help our partners innovate.”

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, recently recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the North America market share leader in Remote MACPHY and 10G EPON Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com%2Fsolutions%2Fdistributed-access.

