Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Gina M. Mazzariello as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Gina M. Mazzariello as Amylyx’ Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and General Counsel, where she will oversee all legal and compliance matters for the Company. Ms. Mazzariello brings more than 20 years of corporate and commercial legal experience in the healthcare industry and will bring to Amylyx a deep knowledge of industry standards related to the investigation, approval, sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

“With Gina’s established track record in drug commercialization, coupled with her experience across global markets, her counsel will be invaluable as we navigate our global expansion and prepare for potential regulatory approvals,” said Joshua Cohen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Amylyx. Justin Klee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Amylyx added, “Gina’s legal acumen and deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical and healthcare space will help us to continue focusing on our ongoing commitments to the neurodegenerative community. We are thrilled to welcome Gina to our growing Amylyx team.”

Prior to joining Amylyx, Ms. Mazzariello was with Boehringer Ingelheim USA, Inc. (“BI”) for almost 15 years in roles of increasing responsibility. She most recently served as Vice President, Human Pharma Business Law, where she was responsible for operational legal support of the U.S. human pharmaceuticals business. As head business lawyer, she led a team of lawyers and paraprofessionals providing legal counsel, strategy, and cross-functional support across research, development, medicine, market access and commercial teams. Prior to BI, Ms. Mazzariello served as in-house counsel for GlaxoSmithKline and in private practice representing healthcare providers, health systems and pharmaceutical companies. Ms. Mazzariello received a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from Syracuse University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School.

“Amylyx is dedicated to helping people with neurodegenerative diseases and I am honored to be able to join this dynamic and experienced team at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Ms. Mazzariello. “I look forward to collaborating with the team as Amylyx expands its business objectives to further support people living with neurodegenerative conditions around the world.”

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, visit www.amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. For investors please visit www.investors.amylyx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning the of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential regulatory approval of AMX0035 and the potential of AMX0035 or other future therapeutic candidates as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of Amylyx’ program development activities, Amylyx’ ability to execute on its strategy, regulatory developments, expectations regarding the timing of regulatory review of AMX0035, Amylyx’ ability to fund operations, and the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have on Amylyx’ operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in its registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Amylyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005452/en/