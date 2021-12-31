MayTech Global Investments, LLC Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Okta Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Z-Work Acquisition Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

- New Purchases: OKTA, MAA, TCEHY, ACWI, KO, KR, TTE, CCK, WXXWY, MPNGY, UL, PLD, DEO, CMCSA, DVY, VMW, DELL, SYY, CIDM, ALLT, AHT, QS, MP, HOFV, FSLY, PINS, CEVA, F, OEG, RDFN, QUIK, TWTR, MARA, VUZI, RGEN, MRTX,
- Added Positions: PANW, IVV, FB, AMZN, SE, CRM, MA, PYPL, BRK.B, ISRG, PG, BKNG,
- Reduced Positions: PDD, TDOC, NVDA, AGG, VONG, VONV, TFC,
- Sold Out: ZWRKU, FLRN, EWD, SCJ, NTES, EMQQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of MayTech Global Investments, LLC
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 168,347 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 189,661 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,956 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,059 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,986 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 28,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $205.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 1305.60%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $475.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 14,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.74%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $431.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 507.19%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Z-Work Acquisition Corp (ZWRKU)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $45.48.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $77.61.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.Reduced: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 45.95%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. MayTech Global Investments, LLC still held 64,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. MayTech Global Investments, LLC still held 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.69%. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. MayTech Global Investments, LLC still held 2,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
MayTech Global Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 99.77%. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. MayTech Global Investments, LLC still held 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.
