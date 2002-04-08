Ogilvy Health Strengthens Leadership Team with New Strategy, Experience & Innovation Appointments

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health today announced the hiring of industry strategist Liz Kane to lead the agency’s Insights, Brand and Medical Strategy offerings. Ogilvy also shared the promotion of Corina Kellam, who will lead a newly-formed Experience & Innovation Team. The two proven leaders will join Ogilvy Health’s powerhouse executive leadership board, led by Ogilvy Health CEO, Kim Johnson.



With more than 20 years of industry experience in strategic planning, brand building, and customer insights with clients across the health and wellness spectrum, Liz Kane has proven her leadership by building teams of diverse strategists, groups repeatedly delivering insights that shift perspective and generate powerful campaign platforms. She has led initiatives across a wide range of therapeutic areas: infectious disease, rheumatology, oncology, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disease, women's health, and COVID-19. Her consumer and health advocacy experience includes award-winning work for Novartis and GSK. Prior to joining Ogilvy Health, Kane was Head of Brand Strategy at Havas Life, where she led efforts for Pfizer and Amgen. Other past roles include global consumer advertising at Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett.

Since taking the helm of Ogilvy Health last year, Kim Johnson has focused on investing in creative talent and further bolstering the agency’s modern capabilities. This includes creating value for clients by addressing rapidly changing consumer needs through the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless experiences that blend applied behavioral science, data, and technology. With this in mind, Ogilvy Health’s Engagement Strategy offerings, Field Engagement solutions, EHR/Point of Care solutions, as well as the agency’s Technology and Analytics practices, will now be unified under a newly-created Experience & Innovation center of excellence. Given her deep expertise in omnichannel marketing and communications, Corina Kellam will oversee the collective. Corina, a CX expert who joined Ogilvy Health last year, has therapeutic experience that ranges from rare disease to wellness brands to medical devices; she is a highly sought-after industry speaker and published thought leader. Corina, working with other expert leaders on this innovative team, will help Ogilvy Health remain at the forefront of the shifting health landscape.

Johnson shared her thinking behind the announcements, stating, “I’m thrilled to make these key appointments to our leadership team at Ogilvy Health. Both Liz and Corina are big-picture thinkers who will help us be recognized as the health world’s commercial partner for impact and growth. The leaders we hire, and how we organize and collaborate, is of significant benefit to our people, our clients and their brands.” She continued, “The work we’re doing together is driving the future of health, which is exactly what people can and should expect when working with Ogilvy Health.”

“It's a privilege to work in an industry where what we do matters; I’m so excited to be working with Kim and the talented team at Ogilvy Health who believe that honoring human truths is the foundation for fostering positive change,” Kane added. “Strategically, it's about uncovering the opportunity for meaningful human connection in how we collaborate as teams, partner with our clients, and ultimately how we tap into what inspires people, because that’s the essence of great communications,” she said.

“Our new Experience & Innovation center of excellence brings together teams who are deeply interconnected to drive client efficiency and results, but who naturally sprout up in various places,” said Kellam. “Combining these teams makes all the sense in the world, and the hivemind we’ve created here is inspiring.”

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities—our experts in Public Relations, Growth & Innovation, Advertising, Health, and Experience work fluidly across 126 offices in 86 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

