Semrush Kickstarts U.S. College Students' Careers with Semrush for Education

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announces the launch of Semrush+for+Education. The program is Semrush’s latest initiative to equip tomorrow’s digital marketers with access to its platform as well as a dedicated curriculum designed to jumpstart their careers. The program was designed to connect what’s taught in the classroom with practical, in-the-field knowledge of how top performing digital marketers work today.

Launching initially in the U.S., the program gives college students an opportunity to gain practical and tangible experience using the tools and technology relied on by many of today’s leading brands. Students will get hands-on experience identifying keywords, mastering technical website audits, optimizing for local SEO, and crafting engaging content among many other things.

“At Semrush our goal is to inspire the current and future generations of digital marketers,” said Andrew Warden, Chief Marketing Officer, Semrush. “We believe that with the right access to education as well as the right tools, anyone can become a digital marketing pro. Semrush for Education aims to equip students with practical experience and give them an advantage as they pursue their dreams.”

The demand for digital+marketing+skills and positions is on the rise. In fact, Semrush data from August 2021-January 2022 revealed a 50% spike (from 5,400 to 8,100) in Google searches in the U.S. for “marketing internships.” By collaborating with professors across different communities, Semrush is committed to providing students access to the resources and experience needed to stand out during the job search process to go from aspiring post-graduate to successful marketing professional.

“There’s a big gap in digital marketing education today. Students need experience and employers want students who can hit the ground running. One problem I’ve noticed is the lack of access to premier digital marketing tools. They are expensive and few offer cost-efficient solutions for students,” said Luke Alley, Professor of Marketing, Brigham Young University. “Semrush is changing that dynamic. They’ve offered free access to the platform for a full semester, educational materials, special lectures, and practical, ‘in-the-field’ digital marketing experience.”

As part of Semrush for Education, students will also have access to a bespoke university tour with guest lectures where students will learn first-hand from industry experts such as:

Andrew+Warden, Chief Marketing Officer, Semrush

Dan+Shure, Owner, Evolving SEO

Eugene+Levin, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Semrush

Garrett+Sussman, Demand Generation Manager, iPullRank

Jason+Dodge, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, BlackTruck Media

Jonas+Sickler, SEO Manager, Terakeet

Mark+Bealin, Principal and Founder, SearchLab

Max+Roslyakov, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Semrush

Navah+Hopkins, President, Navah Hopkins LLC

The lecture series will take place at Boston University, Northeastern University, Syracuse University, the University of California at Santa Barbara, and nine other universities across the country.

“Education is a core value for our company. We believe education is vital for people at all levels of their careers. It’s the key to building the future of marketing innovation and we are proud to launch this initiative today,” added Warden.

To learn more or enroll in Semrush for Education, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.semrush.com%2Flp%2Fsemrush-for-education%2Fen%2F. Students and professors can sign up for the program until March 31, 2022.

