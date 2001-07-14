For Students in Manistee, and Throughout Michigan, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

Enrollment is open this week for the 2022 school year at the Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is an online public-school program of the Manistee School District, serving students across the state of Michigan.

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business Management, Health Science, Finance, Cybersecurity, and Marketing. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some+reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“After safety, the one thing parents in Michigan want for their children in school is consistency. MGLVA has been doing this for 9 years and have the staff, systems, and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward, no matter what happens next,” said Kendall Schroeder, Head of School at MGLVA.

An online public-school program, MGLVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose MGLVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at mglva.k12.com.

About Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is an online public-school program of the Manistee School District, serving students across the state of Michigan. MGLVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MGLVA, visit mglva.k12.com.

