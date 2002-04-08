Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) Industry Estimated to Exceed $490 Million in Annual Sales By 2025

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) has proven to be one of the most competitive and lucrative game genres in the mobile game market. The global COVID-19 restrictions for the mobile game market have resulted in a dramatic growth in the overall volume of the industry. As in the rest of the market, this growth can be clearly observed for the MOBA game genre. According to industry watchdog, MobiDictum, the revenue of MOBA games in 2020 grew by 43 percent, this figure increased by 14 percent on a monthly basis for 2021, reaching over $300 million. Total revenue of MOBA mobile games exceeds $300 million monthly. The success of MOBA games in the world continues. With the popular titles of the genre making billions of dollars, it looks like new games will increase the competition. A report from ResearchAndMarkets agreed saying: “The esports market reached a value of nearly $1,070.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,070.5 million in 2020 to $2,108.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 14.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 and reach $3,993.2 million in 2030.” Mentioned in today’s commentary includes: Esports Technologies, Skillz Inc. (: SKLZ), Electronic Arts Inc. ( EA), Elys Game Technology, Corp. ( ELYS) and PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. ( MYPS).



ResearchAndMarkets continued: “Growth in the historic period resulted from increased awareness about esports, increase in livestreaming of games, and increase in international prize pool for esports. The market was restrained by lack of standardization. Going forward, increased diversity of game genres, increase in viewership, emergence of esports cafes, increase in internet accessible devices, rising sponsorships, increase in mobile gaming, and increasing awareness will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the esports market in the future include unprotected rights of esports participants and match-fixing. The esports market is segmented by game into multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), real time strategy, first-person shooter, and fighting and sports. The multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) market was the largest segment of the esports market segmented by game, accounting for 40.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) segment is expected to remain the fastest growing segment in the esports market segmented by game, at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2020-2025.”

Esports Technologies (Nasdaq Trading Symbol EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies Files Quantum Computing Patent - Increases Calculation Speed for Odds Modeling in Multiplayer Online Battle Arena Games - Esports Technologies , (trading on the Nasdaq market under the trading symbol of EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today that it has filed a new patent application with claims related to modeling for MOBA games (Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas). The method would use quantum computing to rapidly predict likely team compositions in a MOBA matchup.

The process of selecting characters (e.g., champions or heroes) for a team, as well as banning characters available to the opposing team, is one of the crucial phases of a MOBA match. While classical computing algorithms might require days or years to calculate the most likely team choices with the same accuracy, Esports Technologies’ quantum computing approach would find the solution within seconds.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, “In esports team games, much of our modeling hinges on the composition of each team. The ability to cut through the computational complexity and predict likely team compositions within seconds could prove to be extremely beneficial. We believe this accelerated quantum computing method developed by our dedicated quantitative analysis and modeling team may be another breakthrough innovation for Esports Technologies.”

The patent filing is the latest addition to EBET’s portfolio of intellectual property for predictive gaming models. It comes on the heels of a November 2021 patent application related to modified statistical distribution for modeling possible outcomes in MOBAs. In August 2021, the company filed a provisional patent application for a method of using artificial intelligence to generate odds models for use in a betting algorithm for various stages of an esports tournament. For this groundbreaking use of technology, Esports Technologies was selected as a finalist in the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards. CONTINUED…READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other developments of interest in the markets:

Electronic Arts Inc. ( EA) and BioWare recently launched Legacy of the Sith - the latest expansion for Star Wars™: The Old Republic™, continuing the 10th anniversary for the beloved and popular story-driven MMORPG that has given players worldwide an opportunity to live out their very own Star Wars™ story. Legacy of the Sith is the latest major content expansion available to all subscribers in an ever-evolving gameplay experience which features brand new story campaigns, the ability for players to customize their characters at an intricate level, and an array of quality-of-life upgrades aimed at making the game more accessible than ever before. Star Wars: The Old Republic 10th Anniversary Celebration will run throughout 2022 and continually introduce new content, events, updates and more.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ( ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, recently announced the extension of the sports wagering service agreement between the Company’s subsidiary USBookmaking ("USB") and the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel (the "Star") in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The agreement extends USB’s contract to provide sports wagering services to Santa Ana’s sportsbook.

The Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel is the site of New Mexico's first sportsbook and offers event betting on all sports serviced by USB, including NFL, NBA, MLB, as well as College Football and Basketball through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters situated throughout the casino.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. ( MYPS), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players, recently announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (866) 405-1203 or, for international callers, (201) 689-8432.

Skillz Inc. (: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, recently announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used in its upcoming earnings call. Skillz is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Starting today, all shareholders are able to submit and upvote questions to Skillz management by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/skillz-2021-q4/. This Q&A platform will remain open until February 20, 2022 at 5:30pm ET.

