Avnet to Participate in the 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 9

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that Avnet’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations Joe Burke will participate in a fireside chat at the 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 9 at 9:15 a.m. ET at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.

The presentation will be webcast live on the IR section of the Avnet website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.avnet.com%2Fevents-presentations. A replay of the event will be available on the Investor+Relations+section of the Avnet website following the presentation.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

