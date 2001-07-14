Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Regions Financial Corp. ( NYSE:RF, Financial) is scheduled to participate in the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Regions executives will begin their presentation at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET on that date. Comments will be accessible via a live webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

