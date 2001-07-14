JetBlue Appoints Jonathan Weiner Vice President, Sales and Revenue Management

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Weiner as the carrier’s new vice president, sales and revenue management. He will be responsible for revenue optimization, ancillary strategy, distribution, and corporate sales. Weiner had previously served as JetBlue’s director, revenue management since 2020. He will report to Dave Clark, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005730/en/

Jonathan Weiner, vice president, sales and revenue management. Photo courtesy of JetBlue.

Weiner joined JetBlue in 2019 as director, revenue analysis and ancillary strategy. Prior to joining JetBlue, he served as vice president, revenue management – North America for British Airways. He spent 18 years in a variety of commercial leadership roles at BA including vice president, commercial strategy and planning for North America, and managing director, revenue management, for the carrier’s transatlantic joint business.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jonathan into his new role heading up the sales and revenue management team,” said Clark. “He has helped lead JetBlue through a period of industry leading revenue generation. I have every confidence that Jonathan’s extensive commercial experience will help us build upon our successes of the past years growing our network and supporting the growth of JetBlue Travel Products offerings. This growth allows us to continue our work offering low fares to more markets and providing more choice to customers.”

Weiner added, “I’m excited to take on this role to strengthen and enhance our strong revenue performance. I look forward to working with our strong sales and revenue management team to further improve and maximize the potential of our successful and growing network for the benefit of our crewmembers, customers, and owners.”

Weiner is a graduate of Northwestern University.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005730/en/