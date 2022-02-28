Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) will participate in the following events for the financial community.

Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference

Monday, February 28, 2022 in New York City, NY

Credit Suisse 27th Annual Energy Summit

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Vail, CO

Raymond James 2022 Institutional Investor Conference

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Orlando, FL

For more information, interested parties can visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bloomenergy.com.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

