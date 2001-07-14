ISG to Publish Study on Providers of IoT-Related Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of services related to the ever-expanding Internet of Things market.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report series, called Internet of Things — Services and Solutions, scheduled to be released in June. The reports will cover a range of services available to organizations looking to deploy or expand their use of IoT technologies, including managed services and mobile asset tracking.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new reports focus on an IoT market that’s projected to expand to more than 27 billion connected devices by 2025, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. Enterprises increasingly see the IoT as a central piece of their digital strategies, he added.

“In maturing markets, IoT initiatives are evolving from discrete, customized proofs of concept to enterprise-wide, scalable solutions,” he said. “Rather than being viewed as a distinct entity, IoT is increasingly being integrated into broader transformational strategies.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 120 IoT technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the IoT space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Strategy Consulting, assessing service providers for their ability to lay the strategic groundwork for successful enterprise-wide deployment of IoT technology. Key considerations include the ability to align objectives to specific industry, competitive and regulatory needs and provide fresh, cross-industry perspectives. Strategy consulting services include planning, development of competitive business cases, and analysis for overall cost and return on investment.

Implementation and Integration, examining providers for their ability to implement and integrate IoT technology into processes, business models and operational environments. This includes addressing specific industry and regulatory requirements and providing innovative cross-industry perspectives. Integration and implementation services include full or partial project management, technology integration and project execution services at the device, platform, network, data storage and analytics, application and security levels.

Managed Services, assessing providers for their capabilities in managing the overall IoT ecosystem to enable scalable solutions, support ongoing IoT-enabled business operations and foster innovation and continuous improvement. Comprehensive managed services encompass management of security, cloud, networks, devices and other equipment, data, platforms, applications and IoT analytics.

Mobile Asset Tracking and Management, evaluating providers for their ability to implement intelligent, industry-focused solutions that connect devices to monitor the location, movement and environment of vehicles, equipment, products and people. The combination of smart mobile connectivity, remote monitoring and visual analytics is applicable to a wide range of critical business requirements in industries such as transportation, healthcare, energy and construction, and can drive dramatic improvements in logistics, supply chain visibility, safety and regulatory compliance. Effective deployment of such solutions requires integration of sensors, track-and-trace solutions, video systems and analytical platforms.

Data Management and AI on the Edge, covering providers that develop end-to-end strategies and implement IoT edge systems that rapidly and securely process large volumes of data, with minimal dependence on central storage processing. Key capabilities considered here include the ability to build, deliver and support solutions for dedicated compute and data processing power at the device level, specifically for cameras and visual data, and to address bandwidth requirements and latency issues, either independently or within a multi-party arrangement of partners and third-party providers.

The report will cover products and services available in the U.S., Germany and Brazil. ISG analysts Alex Kozlov, Oliver Nickels and David Pereira will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as IoT technology providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

