Modivcare to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Modivcare will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast will not be available for this event.

A copy of the investor presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at:

https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.modivcare.com%2Finvestors%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, remote patient monitoring, medication management and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

