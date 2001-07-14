Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Modivcare to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Modivcare will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast will not be available for this event.

A copy of the investor presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at:
https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.modivcare.com%2Finvestors%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Modivcare
Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, remote patient monitoring, medication management and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220223005359r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005359/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles