DISH Uses ServiceNow to Help Build, Manage and Operate Its SMART 5G™ Network

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that DISH Wireless will use the ServiceNow Platform to standardize network and service operations on America’s first Smart Network™. DISH Wireless added ServiceNow to its growing list of 5G network partners to help ensure the successful construction, deployment and maintenance of its ambitious, standalone, 5G cloud-based network.

ServiceNow’s ability to connect systems, data and people across customer and service operations all on one platform offers DISH better customer and enterprise experiences, while also reducing costs. ServiceNow’s solutions will provide DISH end-to-end visibility of its entire 5G network on one platform. This will help drive efficiencies across incident and service management as well as streamline communication between agents, field operators and customers to solve problems and deliver better customer service.

“ServiceNow offers unrivaled workflows capable of supporting a network of this size and complexity, poised to break barriers in this industry,” said Jeff McSchooler, EVP, Wireless Network Operations, DISH Wireless. “Not only will this partnership streamline our network operations, but it also provides a long-term opportunity to help us deepen our own services and offerings, delivering better network experiences over our SMART 5G™ Network.”

When an issue arises on DISH’s 5G network, notifications will be automatically sent to the ServiceNow Platform, where the issue is then assessed for priority and customer impact. These workflows also proactively notify customers and help DISH teams quickly make adjustments through initiating work orders and dispatching field service technicians to the right location for installations, repairs or maintenance.

“Resiliency, transparency and exceptional customer care are critical to realizing the full potential of 5G and making this first-of-its-kind network a reality,” said Rohit Batra, VP and head of telecommunications, media and technology product at ServiceNow. “Consumers and enterprise customers alike increasingly expect seamless service and proactive, personalized experiences at every touch point. That’s even more important when you’re managing the networks that people not only depend on for everything from online education and entertainment, but that will pave the way for the future of every industry – from autonomous vehicles to remote surgery to smart cities.”

