New Capabilities Empower System Administrators to Do More With the Qumu Video Engagement Platform

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today unveiled the latest capabilities for the Qumu Video Engagement Platform that together provide system administrators with improved monitoring and management capabilities. The enhanced capabilities are part of the company’s quarterly product rollout.

The Qumu Video Engagement Platform is a SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps global enterprises securely create, manage, deliver, experience and analyze live and async video at scale.

Platform Analytics Provide Holistic View of All Platform Activity

The latest release of the Qumu Video Engagement Platform adds Platform Analytics capabilities, providing administrators with insight into platform performance via a dashboard-like view of metrics including capacity, total views, quality levels, storage and bandwidth consumption. For example, the capacity section shows aggregated storage and bandwidth consumption for all assets on the platform. As a result, administrators are better equipped to manage their video content for a better viewer experience and to plan for platform capacity usage.

“Our Platform Analytics strengthen the ability of administrators to efficiently manage overall platform health and security,” said Andi Mann, Chief Technology Officer, Qumu. “Administrators now have easy access to a holistic view of everything going on – where traffic is coming from, delivery method distribution, viewer experience relative to bit rate available for delivery, and more. While our Content Analytics provide this kind of information for individual assets, our Platform Analytics aggregate this information for all assets on the platform, providing a holistic view of platform usage.”

User and Content Management Capabilities Streamline Routine Platform Administration

Qumu has also added new User Management capabilities to the platform that help administrators manage security, measure engagement and monitor capacity. The new enhancements provide additional visibility into user status. For example, the platform will now automatically classify users who have not logged in to the platform for an administrator-specified period as “inactive.” Similarly, administrators can identify users who have received an authentication notice but have not yet registered a password. This makes it easier for administrators to proactively manage available seats and licenses.

Automated Queue Management Prevents Viewer Lockouts

A new backend feature in the latest release of the Qumu Video Engagement Platform addresses the natural congestion that can occur when thousands of viewers join a live event just before it commences. This queue management feature transparently and automatically keeps viewers in the queue to be authenticated and admitted to an event on a first come, first served basis and without generating any time-out or other error messages to viewers in queue. “For customers hosting very large-scale, live, online events, this capability is critical to ensuring a flawless viewer experience,” said Mann.

Mann said Qumu has further improvements in User and Content Analytics planned for subsequent releases of the Qumu Video Engagement Platform. “Workplaces have been permanently transformed by the pandemic,” added Mann. “As remote and hybrid work becomes the norm, the need for an enterprise-grade video platform that can provide the security, performance, features and ease of administration of our platform has never been greater.”

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005299/en/