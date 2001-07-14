Beacon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”, “we”, “us”) announced today, in connection with its Investor+and+Analyst+event in Houston, Texas, that it has published its inaugural Corporate+Social+Responsibility+%28CSR%29+Report. With the Company’s core values as a foundation, the 2021 CSR Report expresses our longstanding belief in responsible corporate citizenship and our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.

“We are proud of our work to reduce our environmental impact, keep our employees safe and healthy, give back to our communities, and uphold our Code of Ethics and Business Conduct as a guide for everything we do,” said Julian Francis, Beacon’s President and CEO. “As we grow, we will do the right thing for our people, for the communities where we work, and for the planet. Our first CSR Report is an important milestone. There is certainly more for us to do on this journey, and we are committed to delivering the goals included in our 2021 CSR.”

Highlights from Beacon’s inaugural CSR Report include:

Building better for the environment: Beacon knows that protecting the environment is essential to the long-term success of our business. We will do the right thing by operating with sustainable business practices, including reducing fleet emissions and saving energy in our facilities. Specifically, by the year 2030 we commit to reduce the intensity our greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

Putting people first: For us, this means helping our employees, customers and communities stay safe and healthy, and reach their full potential. We emphasize our core values to all our employees, establishing shared expectations of respect and inclusivity, work ethic and collaboration. Our commitment to being a great place to work is evident by the numbers: as of December 2021, over 800 employees, more than 10% of our workforce, have celebrated 20+ year milestones with Beacon.

Doing the right thing: We believe doing the right thing is everyone’s job at Beacon. Our employees work together to uphold our Code+of+Ethics+and+Business+Conduct, manage risk, and commit to building better every day.

Last year, Beacon’s Board of Directors updated its Nominating+and+Governance+Committee+Charter to include the Committee’s role overseeing governance of the Company’s corporate social responsibility, safety, and environmental practices.

The Company intends to share its progress on ESG initiatives annually. View Beacon’s 2021 CSR Report at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.becn.com%2F2021-CSR-Report.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their business with us online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

