Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on April 22, 2022 to the holders of record on March 22, 2022.



