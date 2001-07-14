Zadara Collaborates with Seagate to Bring Seamless, On-Demand Cloud Experience to Enterprise Customers

Zadara, a recognized leader in edge cloud services, today announced that it is working together with leading mass data storage infrastructure solutions provider, Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) to deploy zCompute, its elastic, enterprise-grade, expert-managed compute infrastructure, in Seagate’s storage-as-a-service (STaaS) Lyve%26trade%3B+Cloud platform.

Launched last year, Seagate’s Lyve Cloud provides always-on mass capacity data storage and activation to deliver high availability, cost predictability, and cloud flexibility. Seagate is now broadening Lyve Cloud’s service offering to include Zadara zCompute, one component of Zadara’s fully managed edge cloud services, for today’s modern workloads.

zCompute enables enterprises to develop, deploy, run and virtualize any application anywhere – whether colocation, private data center, public cloud, or at the edge. zCompute is an ideal complement to Seagate’s existing Lyve Cloud Object Storage, providing an equivalent cloud storage and compute experience as other cloud providers. zCompute can be deployed along with Lyve Cloud Object Storage and provides significant cost savings.

“Zadara shares our vision for infrastructure-as-a-service,” said Ravi Naik, chief information officer and executive vice president storage services for Seagate. “Vendor lock-in is eliminated, simple, flexible deployment is enabled, and costs become predictable for the largest workloads. We designed Lyve Cloud to help enterprises overcome the cost and complexity of storing, moving and activating data, and collaborating with Zadara helps us to provide our customers with elastic compute resources that scale to their business needs.”

Specific zCompute features include:

Flexible Consumption Model: Enterprise-grade, high-performance elastic cloud services, with zero CapEx cost burden. Avoid large investments in infrastructure, scale up or down as needed and only pay for what is consumed.

Enterprise-grade, high-performance elastic cloud services, with zero CapEx cost burden. Avoid large investments in infrastructure, scale up or down as needed and only pay for what is consumed. Elastic Compute Down to a Single Virtual Machine: Self-service instant-provisioning that scales down to well below the starting price and scale of competing cloud solutions.

Self-service instant-provisioning that scales down to well below the starting price and scale of competing cloud solutions. Workload Performance: Deliver a familiar, high-performance, agile x86 compatible cloud compute experience, with DevOps automation, in existing locations with zero CapEx or refresh costs.

Deliver a familiar, high-performance, agile x86 compatible cloud compute experience, with DevOps automation, in existing locations with zero CapEx or refresh costs. Expert 24x7x365 Services: Fully managed support from Zadara’s global solution architect and DevOps teams

“As workloads scale larger and larger, the costs to maintain them in public clouds becomes untenable,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Zadara. “Enterprises with petabyte scale workloads have become disheartened by their public cloud experience and want to move to the edge. The Zadara and Seagate collaboration addresses this, allowing for massive scalability with predictable performance and costs. Together, we deliver a powerful solution that combines simple integration and support, joint marketing and sales efforts, and tested, proven workloads.”

Zadara’s zCompute is now available on Seagate’s Lyve Cloud. To learn more about Zadara, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zadara.com%2Flyve-cloud%2F.

For existing Seagate Lyve Cloud customers, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seagate.com%2Fsolutions%2Fpartners%2Fzadara to learn more.

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Edge Cloud Platform (ZECP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Backed by an industry-best NPS rating of 71, Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Yokneam (Israel), Bangalore and Brazil.

