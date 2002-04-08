Healthy Extracts Set for Major Win in Multibillion Dollar Nutraceuticals Market with Ramping Sales of Clinically Proven Supplements for Heart & Brain Health

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has been rapidly ramping up sales of its clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products for brain and heart health. As a result, the company sees more than 100% sales growth in 2022.



One major driver behind this success has been how Healthy Extracts products perfectly target multiple high growth markets.

Its Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN™) products tap the fast-growing brain health supplement and nootropics market, which is expected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach $24.6 billion by 2027.

The company’s all-natural Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ formulations address the expanding heart health market, which is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to $24.8 billion. This is being driven by the fact that cardiovascular disease remains the #1 cause of death in the U.S.

Expanding Portfolio of Natural, Clinically Proven Formulations

Last year Healthy Extracts launched several new products for the brain and heart health market:

UBN ACTIVATE: clinically proven proprietary formulation that naturally increases key brain activity by as much as 46%.

UBN RELIEF™: proprietary, patent-pending natural formulation that provides relief from symptoms often associated with migraine headaches, while increasing brain and cognitive activation.

Organic Citrus Bergamot for Women and Organic Citrus Bergamot: two new high-potency natural formulations for heart health, available today only on Amazon.

Exclusive line of Whitney Johns Natural Health and Fitness Formulation: includes BRAIN ACTIVATE (in gel and powder form), ACTIVE for physical performance support, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT.

All of the company’s products are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, naturally sourced and made in a certified U.S. facility, and are supported by extensive published clinical research.

New Clinical Studies Support Doctor Recommendations

Clinical validation differentiates Healthy Extracts from its competitors, and provides physicians and customers the confidence to choose the company’s products and encourages their daily consumption.

The company’s brain and heart health combined proprietary formulations have been in development for more than 20 years and the key ingredients are supported by more than 100 clinical studies.

A key study was published last September in the Annals of Reviews and Research. It highlighted the ability of ACTIVATE to naturally increase key brain activity by as much as 46%. The study describes how the consumption of ACTIVATE can dramatically improve human cognitive behavior and mental focus by activating areas of the brain primarily responsible for attention, memory, mood, and quick reaction times.

Earlier this month, the company reported strong results from a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that studied UBN RELIEF. The results were recently published in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews.

The study concluded that taking a daily single serving of UBN RELIEF for 60 days can naturally reduce or alleviate symptoms associated with migraines, as well as improve cognitive function, sleep satisfaction and overall quality of life.

Such independently verified health outcomes strengthens Healthy Extracts’ direct-to-consumer and distribution marketing efforts, extends its market reach and helps accelerate sales across multiple channels.

The company sees the new clinical results further opening the door to healthcare providers, pharmacies and specialty stores who place strong emphasis on the independent validation such studies provide.

Innovative Brand Influencer Program

Healthy Extracts launched an innovative new brand influencer program last November designed to generate millions of dollars in revenue for influencers and the company over the next year.

In December, the company introduced a new line of products for Whitney Johns, its first major influencer under this new program.

As an accomplished fitness athlete, model, popular personal trainer, entrepreneur, and nutrition advocate, Whitney has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

The new Whitney Johns line focuses on brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health. The products are based upon Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and UBN™ formulations.

“Backed by Whitney’s tremendous personal endorsement and brand marketing strength, we see this new line dramatically elevating our social engagement, strengthening our brand identity, and especially accelerating revenue growth at minimal cost,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We believe major brand influencers like Whitney will help our formulations reach millions of new consumers, as well as gain prime placements on the shelves of major retailers nationwide.”

Expanding Sales Channels and Resurgence in Wholesale Business

Last month, Healthy Extracts announced it received follow-on purchase orders for its exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ from XYMOGEN® and other leading distributors that focus on manufacturing and distributing the highest quality of clinical grade nutraceuticals.

“We were able to grow our direct sales business at a fast pace in 2021, despite reduced sales from our wholesale business sector due to COVID,” noted Pitts. “These follow-on orders indicate our B2B distribution segment is ramping back up in 2022.”

The XYMOGEN order was received under an exclusive performance-based engagement with XYMOGEN to use Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit in its proprietary formulations, BergaCor™ and BergaCor™ Plus. XYMOGEN has been selling and distributing these proprietary formulations to its network of more than 20,000 medical doctors nationwide.

Pitts also sees the potential to introduce some of the company’s other recently launched products through XYMOGEN’s WholeScripts website for physicians and patients, such as the company’s Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ nootropic and migraine products.

Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ Exclusivity in U.S. and Canada

The company’s formulations contain the world's strongest bergamot extract, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. Backed by clinical testing, Healthy Extracts is the only authorized company in the U.S. and Canada to distribute and manufacture the highest strength Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit with 47% BPF potency. This compares to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, citrus bergamot has been shown to improve heart health, support immune response, and address metabolic syndrome. Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot has been clinically shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing HDL.

According to the CDC, nearly 94 million adults aged 20 years or older in the U.S. have high cholesterol levels that puts them at risk of heart disease. In the U.S. alone, some 35 million people are prescribed statins annually, with many experiencing negative side effects.

A clinical study demonstrated that the BPF (bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction) contained in Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot formulations can significantly enhance the beneficial effects of rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk.

Accelerating Growth

The company announced preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Gross revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to total approximately $770,000, up 72% sequentially and up more than 519% over the same year-ago quarter, with gross margin expected to exceed 65%.

Revenue for the full year is expected to total approximately $1.7 million, increasing 31%. The company will report full year audited results by the end of March.

Said Pitts: “Combined with our expanding sales channels, including Amazon where we have become a very active seller, we remain on course for at least 100% organic revenue growth in 2022. This excludes the potential positive impact of our M&A program.”

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

