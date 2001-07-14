ADM to Discuss Strategic Progress at Bank of America 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

ADM (NYSE: ADM) Ag Services & Oilseeds president Greg Morris and head of Investor Relations Vikram Luthar will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials conference on Thursday, March 3, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The ADM leaders will discuss the significant transformation of the company; the continued execution of ADM’s strategy, including the growth path for Ag Services & Oilseeds; the company’s positive outlook for 2022; and how ADM is advancing toward its next target earnings milestone of $6-$7.00 per share in 2025.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at www.adm.com%2Fwebcast. A replay will also be available for a limited time on www.adm.com%2Fwebcast.

