5th Century Partners Appoints Northern Trust to Support 'Purpose-Driven' Investment Strategy

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has partnered with 5th+Century+Partners (“5CP”), a purpose-driven private investment firm based in Chicago, to provide fund administration and related services. The relationship includes banking, investor services and support for the launch of 5CP’s oversubscribed debut fund, which closed to investors earlier this year with $144 million in capital commitments.

5CP invests in growing middle-market companies with a focused approach that taps into diversity as a tool to drive strong financial outcomes that can create transformative wealth opportunities for diverse communities and stakeholders. The firm’s investment strategy was designed to embrace an increasingly diverse world and create a platform that allows current and future business leaders to thrive.

“Northern Trust and 5CP are building a strong and promising relationship as we support 5CP’s mission to drive economic and social impact for all of their stakeholders,” said Kimberly Evans, head of Corporate Sustainability, Inclusion and Social Impact at Northern Trust. “Northern Trust’s client-driven culture, technology and global reach provide a robust platform for diverse and emerging managers, and we believe 5CP’s commitment to positively impact investors and communities aligns with Northern Trust’s corporate values.”

Northern Trust Asset Servicing provides fund administration, fund accounting and investor services to 5CP through its Private Capital Administration unit, while Northern Trust Wealth Management provides comprehensive Banking services. In addition, 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, a unit of Northern Trust Asset Management, served as an advisor to select investors seeking access to the fund.

“As a next-generation private investment firm, 5CP has benefited from the financial strength, deep expertise and breadth of resources that Northern Trust brings to its clients,” said Marques Torbert, Co-Founder and Partner of 5CP. “Beyond being our financial partner, Northern Trust shares our vision to transform how business is conducted and to generate strong financial outcomes that can lead to economic and social impact.”

About 5th Century Partners

5th Century Partners ("5CP") is a purpose-driven private investment firm that believes financial success drives economic and social advancement. The firm partners with founders and operators of growing middle market companies that share its commitment to transform the future of business. The 5CP team works alongside the firm's portfolio companies to maximize their potential, which in turn can lead to outsized impact for diverse stakeholders.

Please visit our website to learn more.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005536/en/