MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Scheduled for Tuesday, March 1 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

MBIA Inc. ( NYSE:MBI, Financial) will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, March 1 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 876-9174 in the U.S. and (785) 424-1669 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is MBIAQ421. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on www.mbia.com.

The conference call will consist of brief comments on the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results followed by a question and answer session for investors. MBIA’s financial results report and 10-K filing will become available after the market closes on Monday, February 28, 2022. The financial results report, 10-K and other disclosures will be posted on the Company's website, www.mbia.com, prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will become available approximately two hours after the completion of the call on March 1 and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. on March 8 by dialing (877) 856-8966 in the U.S. or (402) 220-1610 from outside the U.S. The replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.

