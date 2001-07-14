AIG Life & Retirement Announces Collaboration with Greater Houston Area High Schools and HBCUs

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced the kick-off of a community-based program created to support and provide financial education and career opportunities for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and high schools in the Greater Houston area. This new multi-faceted initiative, “FutureU Scholars,” is an extension of the organization’s commitment to taking concrete actions to achieve lasting change through its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“We believe that all individuals should have the opportunity and access to the educational tools needed to build the financial future of their dreams, and our program is designed to do just that for our participating students,” said Alan Smith, head of human resources for AIG Life & Retirement. “At AIG Life & Retirement, we are committed to bringing financial health and opportunity within reach for all and are honored to have this opportunity to invest in the future of the next generation.”

A pilot program for this initiative began last fall through a collaboration with EVERFI, a leading social impact education innovator, and public high schools throughout Harris County, Texas. The program, which has already reached over 5,000 students, brings financial literacy courses to high schools throughout the County to empower them to make informed, goal-oriented decisions about their financial futures. As part of this effort, AIG Life & Retirement and EVERFI co-developed a new course for participating students called Grow: Financial Planning for Life, which arms students with the skills and knowledge needed to make strong decisions for their financial futures such as building smart money habits, budgeting, retirement planning and more.

To further engage students with these newly developed resources, AIG Life & Retirement employees, including members of the company’s Black Professionals and Allies Employee Resource Group, are hosting virtual financial literacy events with students from Booker T. Washington High School and Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center, centered around Grow’s themes. These sessions include interactive financial planning activities, student Q&As and panel discussions where employees share insight and personal anecdotes around the importance of setting financial goals, preparing for college and careers, and guidance around how students can start implementing smart money habits now.

“It is more important than ever that financial literacy be incorporated into high school and college curricula to ensure students have the information they need to invest in their own futures,” said Millard House II, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District. “We are proud to be part of this important commitment to the local Houston community as we all work to tailor students’ education and invest in our future history makers.”

AIG Life & Retirement has also partnered with two HBCUs, Texas Southern University (TSU) and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), to offer scholarships and build programming that opens doors to future opportunities through career planning and readiness training, mentorships and paid internships with the company. Participating students at TSU and PVAMU are also eligible for a scholarship of up to $5,000 for each year that they are active in the program.

AIG Life & Retirement and EVERFI will also offer TSU and PVAMU a variety of financial education resources by way of custom microsites that will serve as information hubs on topics such as investing, planning for retirement, understanding credit, buying a home and building financial resilience. These resources will be available to students, parents and alumni.

