Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

UPDATE -- Logansport Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on April 22, 2022 to the holders of record on March 22, 2022.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857

ti?nf=ODQ5MDg1MSM0NzUzNzg0IzIwODQ0ODU=
Logansport-Financial-Corp-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles