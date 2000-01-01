Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. to Present at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference

HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia and also virtually on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022.



Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, at 2:30pm PST. Dr. Crossley will also be fielding investor questions, hosting individual investor meetings and participating in a panel discussion at 10:00am PST during the one-day virtual and in-person conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. “Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference represents an invaluable opportunity for Reliq to update shareholders on recent developments and to reach a broad audience of potential new investors in the US and Canada,” said Dr. Crossley. “As recently announced, Medicare’s expansion of its virtual care programs in 2022 to include Remote Therapeutic Monitoring has added an additional 20 Million newly eligible patients to Reliq’s target market, and we expect 2022 to be a year of unprecedented growth for the Company. I look forward to discussing the opportunities for Canadian companies doing business in the US with my fellow panel members, and to sharing the Reliq story with the conference attendees.”

Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries in today’s growth sectors and will be attended by institutional and retail investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference Format: Presentations, Q&A, and Panel Discussion Date: Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 Time: 8:00 AM PST – 5:30 PM PST Venue: Held virtually, and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0B9 Registration: www.Gravitas5thAnnual.com

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

