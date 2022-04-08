SEGA of America & Paramount Pictures Partner With JAKKS Pacific & Disguise to Unveil New Toys and Costumes for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) and Disguise, Inc. today announced a new line of toys and costumes launching in Spring 2022 in celebration of Paramount Pictures’ feature film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The new line of merchandise from JAKKS is set to include action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush toys and other collectibles just in time for the film’s release on April 8, 2022. Disguise, the costume division of JAKKS Pacific, will also be designing and manufacturing costumes and accessories inspired by characters from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will be available to fans this Fall.

“JAKKS Pacific is proud to celebrate the release of the new feature film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with an all-new line of memorabilia commemorating the Blue Blur’s next great adventure,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “With new waves of collectible action figures, cool new playsets, multiple sizes of plush toys, and an all-new radio-controlled Sonic Speed RC, there is something for every Sonic fan and collector.”

“We’ve seen such a great response from fans to the Sonic the Hedgehog products created by JAKKS Pacific, and we’re thrilled to continue working with them to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” said Alex Gomez, Director of Licensing & Partnerships for Sonic the Hedgehog. “We hope that fans of the Blue Blur will see the collection as a testament of our appreciation and create memorable Sonic experiences with the products for years to come.”

Through the collaboration, Sonic and JAKKS will launch the following new merchandise items:

Figurines - An all-new line of 4-inch figures including Dr. Robotnik, Sonic, Tails and Knuckles will be available for $9.99. These movie-styled figures feature 11 points of articulation for customizable poses, as well as a unique accessory from the film. Made for ages 3 and up, this first wave won’t last long!

Plush Toys - The 9-inch plush assortment is based on fan favorite characters from the movie. This super soft and cuddly plush comes in Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. Made for ages 3 and up you can find these on shelves and online for $9.99 this Spring. Additionally, a new 13-inch Sonic Plush will also be available exclusively at Target this Spring. This tall plush is super soft and cuddly to the touch. Made for ages 3 and up, the 13-inch Sonic Plush will be available for $19.99.

Sonic Speed RC Set - The new Sonic Speed RC lets fans recreate the action from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 . This set includes an iconic ring-shaped controller for forward motion, turns and spinning action. The RC lights up when you select Turbo mode for that extra boost. The 6-inch scale articulated Sonic figure is removable. This awesome RC is made for ages 4 and up and will be available for $39.99.

. This set includes an iconic ring-shaped controller for forward motion, turns and spinning action. The RC lights up when you select Turbo mode for that extra boost. The 6-inch scale articulated Sonic figure is removable. This awesome RC is made for ages 4 and up and will be available for $39.99. Tornado Biplane Playset (Walmart Exclusive) - Available only at Walmart is the Tornado Biplane playset with Sonic and Tails figures. You can recreate your favorite moments from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with this super cool playset. Press down on the plane to make the propeller spin. Tails can sit inside to pilot the Tornado, and Sonic can ride on the wings as seen in the movie. Includes a 2.5-inch Sonic figure and an exclusive Tails figure, and will be available for $19.99.

with this super cool playset. Press down on the plane to make the propeller spin. Tails can sit inside to pilot the Tornado, and Sonic can ride on the wings as seen in the movie. Includes a 2.5-inch Sonic figure and an exclusive Tails figure, and will be available for $19.99. Scalable Figures (Target Exclusive) - As an exclusive Target launch, JAKKS created a line of 2.5-inch scale figures including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Dr. Robotnik, and a Buzz Bomber. This giftable collection brings together fans’ favorite characters from the movie. They are full poseable, fun to display and kids can play out stories from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 . These figures will be available at Target for $19.99.

. These figures will be available at Target for $19.99. Costumes and Accessories - Disguise has developed a range of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 costumes and accessories in Toddler, Child and Adult sizes, a dress version of Sonic and a Child accessory kit. All styles are coming to retail in stores and online this fall. Toddler - The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Toddler includes a super soft jumpsuit with white sleeve cuff detailing. Amp up this link with the super cool soft headpiece with Sonic's signature quills and an attached clear vinyl visor that can be worn up or down! This Toddler costume will be available for $18.99. Basic Costume - Sonic Basic is a very comfy hooded jumpsuit costume that will have you looking exactly like Sonic! The material is super soft and features a hood with the stiff felt ears and classic Sonic quills. for $15.99. Classic Costumes - Sonic and his friend Tails both come in a Classic style version. Both costumes have a comfy hooded jumpsuit of velvet minky material with dimensional ears, embroidered eyes and quills for Sonic and a hair tuft for Tails. Tails features attached dimensional tails at the back! Each costume retails for $19.99. Sonic Dress Costume - Disguise also created a dress version of Sonic. This super soft dress with lightning detailing on the skirt comes with a pair of glovettes and a cute headband with Sonic's signature quills and ears! This dress will be available for $34.99. Sonic Deluxe Costume - This super soft jumpsuit with a detachable tail features a detailed Sonic headpiece with attached ears and inflatable quills to give this costume a true movie feel. An included pair of Sonic gloves complete the look! Get this costume at retail for $34.99. Sonic Accessory Kit for Children - The accessory kit comes with a headpiece with ears, inflatable quills, gloves and a pair of red foam shoe covers with lightning bolts! Pair this kit with a blue shirt and jeans for your super easy Sonic look for just $19.99. Sonic Adult Unisex Jumpsuit - An extremely soft velvet minky hooded jumpsuit with Sonic’s signature quills and dimensional ears. Put on a pair of red sneakers and you will be ready to speed your way through Halloween in no time. This jumpsuit will be available for $49.99. Hooded Jumpsuits - Disguise will also launch 2 Fancy Dress styles in the UK and US for Tails and Sonic. These comfy hooded jumpsuits feature stiff felt ears and classic Sonic quills. Stitched tails at the back give the Tails costume an authentic look. These costumes are available this fall for $19.99.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products, with best sellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge Halloween costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With a dedication to quality and detail, Disguise continues to own the licensed costume space with additional lines rolling out each year. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings an exciting cast of characters to the table, making a great fit for dress up products.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. SEGA of America’s website is located at www.sega.com.

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

