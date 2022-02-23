Gratomic Announces Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project Drilling Program in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" orthe "Company") ( TSXV:GRAT, Financial)( OTCQX:CBULF, Financial)(FSE:CB82) announces more preliminary findings from its 5,000-meter diamond drill program on the Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil, to further delineate graphite mineralization on a recently completed two-fold trenching and sampling program (see Press Release Dated December 22nd, 2021 HERE). The Company has a 100% interest in the Capim Grosso graphite project (see Press Release dated December 8th, 2021 HERE).

A total of 686.65 m has been drilled to date. The introduction of a second drilling rig, which is currently onsite, has expedited the drilling program. The ability to drill with two rigs simultaneously will accelerate the conclusion of the drilling program and will positively impact the announcement of results. Drill core-cutting equipment is currently at the site, which will enable the team to begin splitting the drill core to produce samples for laboratory assays. SGS Geosol, in Vespasiano, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil will be commissioned to conduct the analysis of the assays. (See Press Release dated January 26th, 2021 HERE).

Table 1. Six Diamond Drill holes completed to date on the Capim Grosso graphite project in Brazil (WGS84, UTM zone 24S) showing visual graphite of wider than 0.5 m intercepts (Note these graphite intercepts require laboratory assays for graphite grade verification).

Hole_Id X_coord. Y_coord. GRAPHITE INTERCEPT Az_deg. Dip_deg. EOH_m From (m) To (m) Width (m) CGD001 391942 8749876 40.84 41.32 0.48 45 -58 100,10 CGD002 391867 8749905 130.25 130.69 0.44 50 -60 141.2 CGD003 391926 8749863 71.93 72.57 0.64 50 -60 120,55 72.57 73.53 0.96 74.80 75.40 0.6 79.85 80.25 0.4 80.25 81.83 1.58 CGD004 391842 8749975 26.26 27.45 1.19 50 -60 93,15 63.95 65.01 1.06 CGD005 391775 8750076 38 38.64 0.64 50 -60 111 38.75 40.88 2.13 40.88 41.58 0.7 47.23 48.65 1.42 49.62 50.95 1.33 CGD006 391722 8750171 67.75 69.35 1.6 50 -60 120.65 72.55 75.41 2.86 77.23 81.11 3.88

The six completed drill holes intercepted graphite varying in width from 0.1m to 3.88 m (NOTE * QP (Qualified Person) believes that these are close to true width based upon drill holes' perpendicular intersection on lithological dips). Assay results from the first six drill holes will be announced when received and analyzed. The aim of the drill program is to publish a maiden resource estimate in accordance with National Instrument (NI43-101).

Graphite samples obtained in the first 686.65 meters of the 5,000-meter drill program at Capim Grosso, Brazil.

Armando Farhate COO and Head of Graphite Sales, says "The work is unfolding at a very good pace, and being carried on with full safety and environment preservation."

"These latest developments continue to drive Gratomic towards its goals of bringing value to its shareholders and stakeholders, in a clean and sustainable growth path," stated Arno Brand President and CEO.

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

