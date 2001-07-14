Blackstone Announces Sara Clemens, Former COO at Twitch and Pandora, as Senior Advisor

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the appointment of Sara Clemens, former Chief Operating Officer at Twitch and Pandora, as a Senior Advisor. Clemens has over 25 years of experience helping lead high-growth companies at the intersection of streaming content and consumer technology. She will advise across Blackstone’s businesses, with a focus on Blackstone Growth (BXG), the firm’s growth equity investing platform.

Vishal Amin, a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth, said: “Sara’s wide-ranging experience at some of the most iconic and distributed consumer technology companies will be invaluable to our portfolio companies and Blackstone’s entrepreneur ecosystem. She knows first-hand the strategic and operational challenges of delivering growth in today’s increasingly global environment.”

Sara Clemens added: “Blackstone has a strong emphasis on providing operational support and benefits of scale to its outstanding set of internet portfolio companies. I’m excited to work with the Blackstone team as they help emerging internet leaders become enduring companies with a global reach.”

As Chief Operating Officer at Twitch, Clemens was responsible for the corporate, revenue and go-to-market functions globally. Previously, she served as COO at Pandora, the internet radio pioneer, and was a member of the Executive Teams at LinkedIn and Xbox. Clemens is currently a Board Member at Duolingo, a leader in online language learning, and Karat, an AI-driven hiring platform for technology companies. She earned a Bachelors and Masters degree from University of Canterbury.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $881 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005855/en/