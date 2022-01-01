Two UBS Advisors in San Diego Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in San Diego, California, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2022. The advisors are Courtney+Liddy from the Downtown office and Kalyn+Maher+Walker from the Carmel Valley office.

“We are proud to again have Courtney and Kalyn recognized to this prestigious list of Top Women Wealth Advisors," said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Both Courtney and Kalyn have been extremely dedicated to getting to know and help their clients to prioritize and plan for the things that matter most to them throughout their lives.”

Courtney is a Managing Director at UBS. She and her team serve the diverse and dynamic needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and businesses. Courtney ranked #11 in California and #37 overall on this year’s list of top female advisors, up from #59 last year. She has been recognized by Forbes/SHOOK Research every year since 2019 for her commitment to clients. She is FINRA-registered in 24 states and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC℠) designation. Courtney serves on the national board of Humble Design, which furnishes homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness and has been an active member of charities such as ROCK and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports injured veterans, first responders, and their families.

Kalyn and her team focus on advising families on multigenerational wealth planning. She ranked at #37 in California on this year’s list and has been recognized by Forbes/SHOOK Research every year since 2019 for her commitment to clients. Kalyn holds Series 7 and 66 FINRA licenses, as well as the State of California Insurance license. She is registered in 21 states and holds the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designation. Kalyn and her family are actively involved in supporting the Special Olympics and The Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad.

The Forbes/SHOOK Research sixth annual Top Women Wealth Advisors list is made up of 1,377 advisors who collectively manage $1.9 trillion in client assets. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which researched and interviewed candidates who had been nominated by their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Ftop-women-advisors.

