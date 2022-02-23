Coborn's, Inc. and Bonum Health(TM) (A TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink Telemedicine Deal To Deploy Deeply Discounted Telemedicine to Uninsured and Under-Insured Consumers

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery, healthcare platform and health service company, today announced that Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary, has signed a Telemedicine Service Distribution agreement with Coborn's, Inc., a regional grocery chain with approximately (120+) Food and Pharmacy Grocery Stores across the Mid-West including: Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North and South Dakota.

Pursuant to the agreement, Bonum Health will provide affordable tele-medicine and prescription discount savings to patients and consumers of all Coborn's retail stores (Cash-Wise Foods; Marketplace Foods, Tadych's and Hornbacher's, Little Duke's, and Holiday Stores) and their pharmacies. Bonum Health will open access to its signature mobile health services application and prescriber program, staffed by over 600 board-certified medical providers. The partnership will also provide Coborn's patients whose pharmacies are predominately across Minnesota, direct access to cash discounts on medical encounters and prescription discount savings directly through the Bonum Health mobile application found on google play and apple stores.

According to a March 2021 report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), an estimated approximately 4.6% of Minnesota residents lacked health insurance coverage in 2020 and 1 in 4 Minnesotans reported having to delay or go without needed health care due to cost in 2019, up from approximately 1 in 5 in 2017.

"Our strategic partnership with Bonum Health provides a fully integrated, deeply discounted, affordable and a patient-ready digital healthcare solution," said Chad Nellis, Director of Pharmacy for Coborn's, Inc. Nellis adds, "Bonum Health will help us deliver our uninsured and under-insured consumer an opportunity to receive a ‘new' and ‘unique' mobile healthcare experience that is cost-effective and easy-to-access. Bonum's updated telemedicine platform, EMR, which offers an ePrescribe option for its medical providers, along with a combined prescription savings program, is an essential healthcare tool and digital healthcare vehicle that we believe can help Coborn's achieve its long-term health and wellness objective."

Ashton Maaraba, President of Bonum Health noted, "Coborn's is a premium name in the markets they serve. We value their trust and are ecstatic to serve Coborn's patients across each market they serve. We would like to thank the entire Coborn's leadership and pharmacy management teams for making this partnership happen."

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,700+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For info on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

About Coborn's, Inc.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn%27s%2C+Inc. is a 101-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 66 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan under the Coborn%27s, Cash+Wise+Foods, Marketplace+Foods, Hornbacher%27s and Tadych%27s+Marketplace+Foods banners. Coborn's, Inc. also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations. To support its 200 various retail business units, Coborn's, Inc. operates its own central bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. In 2021, Coborn's, Inc. was named the Shelby Report's Midwest Retailer of the Year.

Forward-Looking Statements

