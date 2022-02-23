Northern Lights Releases InvestmentPitch Video on Tin Cup Drill Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the release of an InvestmentPitch Video discussing the Tin Cup drill results released by the Company on February 22. 2021.

Please refer to the link below to access the NLR InvestmentPitch video:

Northern Lights Reports Tin Cup Drill Results Feb 22, 2021 - YouTube

In the video the Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, dicsusses the results of the first two drill holes from the Tin Cup Prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project located in Mohave County, Arizona.

Drill results include:

TC21-02 Intersections*: 1.61g/t gold over 66.15m from 64.00m, including 10.07g/t gold over 7.41m from 117.04m and 22.00g/t gold over 2.07m from 122.38m and 29.90g/t gold over 0.65m from 123.30m

TC21-03 Intersections*: 0.80g/t gold over 170.57m from 59.55m, including 2.32g/t gold over 23.50m from 95.40m



* Intersections are downhole widths as there is insufficient information to calculate true widths at this time.

Please refer to the NLR press release of February 22, 2022 for full details of the drill results.

QA/QC Statement

Diamond Core (HQ size) was drilled by Godbe Drilling LLC under the supervision of Mr. Lee Beasley, QP for Northern Lights Resources. The core was split with the half core transported to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QA/QC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of one field control sample every 20 regular samples. Samples received by the lab are logged, weighted and assigned into batches. Sample preparation begins with crushing samples to 75% passing -10 mesh. From this sample, 250 grams of material is separated using a riffle splitter which is then further pulverized to at least 95% - 150 mesh resulting in a pulp that is ready for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay fusion of a 30 gram sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold ( greater than 5 g/t) were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

