Gemina Labs Establishes UK Subsidiary And Appoints David Browning As Head Of Productization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)( FRA:8I7, Financial) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce the formation of a wholly owned UK Subsidiary, Gemina Laboratories (UK) Limited, and the appointment of David Browning as Head of Productization.

The United Kingdom is recognized as one of the leading global locations for in vitro diagnosticsand for point-of-care testing. During 2021, Gemina has methodically built its network of actual and potential research and development collaborations, guided by our Senior Scientific Advisor, Professor Mike Catt. Anticipating a substantial increase in our UK-focused activities in 2022, we have established a permanent legal presence in the UK via the formation of Gemina Laboratories (UK) Limited.

David Browning has been an advisor to Gemina since 2020, and has been appointed to the role of Head of Productization and Director of Gemina Laboratories (UK) Limited. David started his career in in vitro diagnosticstraining in clinical biochemistry in the UK National Health Service (NHS) before joining Amersham International. Following the acquisition of Amersham by Kodak Diagnostics, he served in an international product manager role for some 30 products, successfully launching a range of innovative diagnostics worldwide. Thereafter, he held senior roles, first at Johnson & Johnson/Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (where he was responsible for launching J&J's Vitros ECi immunodiagnostics platform which achieved sales in excess of $250m), then at IGEN where he was a key member of the management team that led IGEN's sale to Roche for $2.1B. He subsequently joined Philips Healthcare, where he established the Personal Health Ventures division of Philips focused on saliva-based companion diagnostics (for ongoing condition monitoring) and wellness applications (for tracking biomarkers associated with vitality). His career has been interspersed with CEO roles in emerging tech companies including Oxonica (an Oxford spin-out company focused on nanomaterials) Oxford Cancer Biomarkers (an Oxford spin-out company focused on personalised medicine) and Fixed Phage (an antimicrobial start-up).

David will have overall responsibility for converting Gemina's technology platform into products. He will take lead responsibility for driving Gemina's human wellness strategy expanding the use cases for Gemina's breakthrough chemistry platform beyond medical diagnostics and into the healthy living and wellness home-testing segment.

John Davies, CEO of Gemina stated, "David has been a core part of the Gemina advisory team for over a year and has helped us envision an exciting future where our chemistry powers healthy living applications for the consumer market. It with sincere pleasure that we are able to formalize his role within our Company. David brings a wealth of innovative product development expertise and possesses unique global insights into the development of at-home wellness tests, allowing us to exploit exciting new strategic opportunities."

David Browning added, "World-leading biosensing companies are built on a combination of breakthrough chemistry coupled to well engineered devices. That's precisely the strategy Gemina has developed, which makes this such a fantastic opportunity. I've closely engaged with both the Gemina team and the Gemina technology for over a year, and I am very excited to now focus my energy on building robust applications that are both novel and beneficial for human health and wellness."

In conjunction with the appointment, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, Gemina has granted options to acquire 500,000 common shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.45 cents per common share exercisable for a term of 5 years from the date of grant. 250,000 options are subject to a three year vesting period while 250,000 options are subject to milestone vesting requirements.

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

