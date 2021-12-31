Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, KVH Industries Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

New Purchases: FSK, BKLN, KVHI, UBS, PNTM, AFAQU, TLGA, BGSX, MIT, NOTV, NAAC, PPGH,

FSK, BKLN, KVHI, UBS, PNTM, AFAQU, TLGA, BGSX, MIT, NOTV, NAAC, PPGH, Added Positions: CPSS, SAR, CPHC,

CPSS, SAR, CPHC, Sold Out: GLD, SIX,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, KVH Industries Inc, UBS Group AG, Pontem Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+diamond+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) - 4,071,500 shares, 25.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 1,874,244 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) - 978,397 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,150,000 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. New Position KVH Industries Inc (KVHI) - 1,283,432 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.83%. The holding were 1,874,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.49%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 1,283,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 537,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Pontem Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 249,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in AF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Canterbury Park Holding Corp by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 593,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.