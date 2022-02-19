INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FAT Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2022, The Los Angeles Times reported that federal authorities have been investigating FAT Brands’ chief executive ”as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering, and attempted tax evasion.”

On this news, FAT Brands’ stock fell $2.42, or 22.9%, to close at $8.14 per share on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FAT Brands securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

