BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE - TEN), Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq - TSEM), Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE - APTS), Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC - IDFB)

Tenneco Inc. ( - TEN)

Tenneco will be acquired by affiliates of Apollo ( - APO) for $20.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $7.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Tenneco Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Apollo Funds is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $22.75 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tenneco-inc--ten/.

Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq - TSEM)

Tower will be acquired by Intel Corporation (Nasdaq - INTC). Tower shareholders will receive $53.00 in cash for each share of Tower stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Tower Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Intel is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information: https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tower-semiconductor-nasdaq-tsem/.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. ( - APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (“PAC”) will be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) for $25.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether BREIT is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information: https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc--apts/.

Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC - IDFB)

Peak Bancorp will be acquired by BAWAG Group. Peak Bancorp shareholders will receive $12.05 per share of Peak Bancorp common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Peak Bancorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether BAWAG is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information: https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/peak-bancorp-inc-otc-idfb/

