Oshkosh Corporation named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named one of the 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE. Ranked by industry peers, Oshkosh Corporation is one of 640 companies to earn this designation and is ranked top three in its category. This is the fourth time that the Company has received this award.

“It’s an honor to be included on FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re able to deliver innovative solutions for our customers because we live our core values and People First culture every day. Being included on this global list is a testament to that commitment.”

At Oshkosh Corporation, we’re pioneering innovations in our machines across electrification, autonomy, active safety, mobility, advanced analytics and intelligent products. We’re making our vehicles and equipment safer, more efficient and more sustainable because we’re an exceptional manufacturer and a purpose-built innovator.

In addition to being named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Fortune ranks global companies in 52 industries and asks executives, directors and analysts from these enterprises to provide rankings in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The full list of FORTUNE’s Worlds Most Admired Companies can be viewed here or in the February 2022 issue of FORTUNE. The methodology can be viewed here.

