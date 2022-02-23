Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

Also check out: (Free Trial)
MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022
MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2022.
