Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable ­­­­May 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2022.

favicon.png?sn=CG71582&sd=2022-02-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-announces-quarterly-dividend-301488864.html

SOURCE Deere & Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG71582&Transmission_Id=202202231253PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG71582&DateId=20220223
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles