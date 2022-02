Capital Link's Jones Act & U.S. Flag Shipping Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is hosting the “Jones Act & U.S. Flag Shipping Forum” over the course of two days, Thursday - Friday, February 24 & 25, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM EST as a digital event.



Registration is complimentary.

The Forum will provide a comprehensive review and outlook into the Jones Act and U.S. Flag space, its main sectors of activity, and the role the U.S. Flag plays in furthering the U.S. presence in global trade and commerce.

It will feature 45 key industry players from all major stakeholder groups and will shed light on a number of critical issues.

The Ecosystem of the American Maritime Industry;

Regulatory & Policy Developments;

Jones Act Container Shipping and Supply Chain;

Jones Act Energy Cargo Transportation;

U.S. Shipbuilding – Conquering the Next Frontier

Investing and Financing Projects in Jones Act and U.S. Flag Space;

Jones Act - Offshore Wind;

U.S. Energy Transition & Initiatives Towards Cleaner Energy;

U.S. Flag Shipping in the International Markets



This two-day event will be held digitally and will allow for these important issues to reach a global audience.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Ms. Lucinda Lessley, Acting Administrator of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) U.S. Department of Transportation

Acting Administrator of the Mr. Carl W. Bentzel, Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022jonesact/

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

13 Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time digital format

Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

DAY 1 – February 24, 2022

JONES ACT CONTAINER SHIPPING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Moderator:

Mr. John Keough, Partner – Clyde & Co

Panelists:

Mr. Brett Bennett , Senior Vice President Logistics – Crowley Maritime

, Senior Vice President Logistics – Mr. Joel M. Wine , Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – Matson, Inc. (: MATX)

, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – Mr. Chris Hamlin , SVP & General Manager Pasha Hawaii – The Pasha Group

, SVP & General Manager Pasha Hawaii – Mr. Eduardo Pagan , Vice President & General Manager – Tote Maritime

, Vice President & General Manager – Mr. Mitch Luciano, CEO – Trailer Bridge



JONES ACT & U.S. FLAG 101 – PRESENTATION

Mr. Charlie Papavizas, Partner, Chair Maritime Practice – Winston & Strawn LLP

REGULATION & POLICY PANEL – DEVELOPMENTS & OUTLOOK

Moderator:

Mr. John Imhof, Partner – Vedder Price

Panelists:

Mr. Marcus Jadotte , Senior Vice President, Government Relations – Crowley Maritime

, Senior Vice President, Government Relations – Mr. Matt Woodruff , Vice President of Public & Government Affairs – Kirby Corporation (: KEX)

, Vice President of Public & Government Affairs – Ms. Susan Allan , VP – General Counsel & Corporate Secretary – Overseas Shipholding Group (: OSG)

, VP – General Counsel & Corporate Secretary – Mr. Joe Misenti, General Counsel & Chief Ethics Officer – TOTE Group LLC

JONES ACT ENERGY CARGO TRANSPORTATION

Moderator: Mr. Ben Nolan, Head of Maritime Research – Stifel

Panelists:

Mr. Greg Binion , Executive Chairman – Auxo Marine

, Executive Chairman – Mr. Samuel Norton , CEO – Overseas Shipholding Group ( OSG , Financial)

, CEO – Mr. Daniel Thorogood, President & CEO – Seabulk Tankers - SEACOR



U.S. SHIPBUILDING – CONQUERING THE NEXT FRONTIER

Moderator:

Mr. Anthony Salgado, Partner – Blank Rome

Panelists:

Ms. Marcia Blount , President / CFO – Blount Boats Inc.

, President / CFO – Mr. Patrick Kelly , CEO – Fraser Industries

, CEO – Mr. James H. Miller, Senior Advisor – Philly Shipyard, Inc. (NO: PHLY)



M&A, INVESTING & FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES IN THE JONES ACT SPACE

Moderator:

Mr. Keith Billotti, Partner - Seward & Kissel LLP

Panelists:

Mr. James Berner , Managing Director, Global Energy & Infrastructure Fund – Blackrock

, Managing Director, Global Energy & Infrastructure Fund – Mr. James Burchetta , Managing Director – Oaktree Capital Management

, Managing Director – Mr. Josh Shishkoff , Senior Vice President – Orion Energy Partners

, Senior Vice President – Mr. Matthew Thomson , Head of Transportation & Logistics - RBC Capital Markets

, Head of Transportation & Logistics - Mr. Chris Weyers, Managing Director, Investment Banking – Stifel



THE ECOSYSTEM OF THE AMERICAN MARITIME INDUSTRY & THE STATE OF JONES ACT TODAY

Mr. Ku'uhaku Park, Senior Vice President, Government and Community Relations – Matson Navigation Co., Inc. ( MATX, Financial); President - American Maritime Partnership (AMP)

DAY 2 – FEBRUARY 25, 2022

U.S. SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSITION

Alternative Fuels & Decarbonization

Moderator:

Mr. Simon Mockler, Regional Director - Decarbonization, Maritime Americas – DNV

Panelists:

Mr. David Cummins , President & CEO – Blue Sky Maritime Coalition

, President & CEO – Mr. Paul S. Manzi, Vice President, Asset Management – Crowley Shipping

Vice President, Asset Management – Mr. John Hatley , GM Market Innovation – Wartsila North America

, GM Market Innovation – Dr. Jake Russell, Fellow at ARPA-E – Department of Energy

OFFSHORE WIND

Moderator: Ms. Alice Colarossi, Associate - Reed Smith LLP

Panelists:

Mr. Jeff Andreini , VP – New Energy – Crowley Maritime

, VP – – Mr. Robert Galinski, Offshore Wind Director, Maritime Americas – DNV

Offshore Wind Director, Maritime Americas – Ms. Eleni Beyko , SVP – Offshore Wind – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company ( GLDD )

, SVP – Offshore Wind – ) Mr. Joshua Shapiro, COO – Liberty Green Logistics

U.S. FLAG SHIPPING IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

Moderator: Mr. Daniel Rodgers, Partner - Watson Farley Williams

Panelists:

Mr. Patrick H. McCaffery , General Counsel - Maersk Line, Limited

, General Counsel - Ms. Allison Kingsley, Founder & Partner – Nova Infrastructure ; Board of Directors – Bold Ocean

Founder & Partner – ; Board of Directors – Mr. Will Terrill, President – U.S. Ocean, LLC



HOW TO GROW THE U.S. MERCHANT MARINE

Mr. John D. McCown – Founder, Blue Alpha Capital

SPONSORS

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSOR: DNV

GOLD SPONSORS: RBC Capital Markets • Winston & Strawn LLP

GLOBAL SPONSORS: Reed Smith LLP • Seward & Kissel LLP • Watson Farley & Williams

SPONSORS: BLANKROME • Clyde & Co • Stifel • VedderPrice

MEDIA: American Journal of Transportation (AJOT) • Journal of Commerce (JOT) • Marine Link

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022jonesact/overview.html

For further questions please contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at [email protected] or + 1 212 661 7566