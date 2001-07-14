SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating FAT Brands Inc. - FAT

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by FAT Brands Inc. ("FAT Brands" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FAT).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FAT Brands is the subject of a report published by the Los Angeles Times on February 19, 2022. According to the Times, "Federal authorities have been investigating Andrew Wiederhorn, Chief Executive of the company that owns the Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurant chains, and examining one of his family member's actions as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion, court records show." Based on this news, shares of FAT Brands fell by more than 25% in intraday trading on February 22, 2022.

