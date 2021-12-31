Essex Savings Bank Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, General Electric Co, Sells SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

New Purchases: GE, FTNT, JPST, CFG, WPC, AMD, AWR, IUSV, BNDW, MAR, VUG, CB, ANTM, STX, NOC, FCX, DLR, CTSH, CP, ALB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, General Electric Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Fortinet Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Savings Bank. As of 2021Q4, Essex Savings Bank owns 224 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,829 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 135,350 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,633 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 174,222 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 42,801 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $292.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $170.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 194.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 166.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.49%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $28.36.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.

Essex Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.41%. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Essex Savings Bank still held 2,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 24.14%. The sale prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $435.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Essex Savings Bank still held 421 shares as of 2021-12-31.