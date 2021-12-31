Essex Savings Bank Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, General Electric Co, Sells SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

- New Purchases: GE, FTNT, JPST, CFG, WPC, AMD, AWR, IUSV, BNDW, MAR, VUG, CB, ANTM, STX, NOC, FCX, DLR, CTSH, CP, ALB,
- Added Positions: JMST, DGRO, VOO, VYM, ITOT, SON, VCSH, IJR, IWF, GILD, TMO, MO, QQQ, IWD, VZ, BMY, INTC, AMGN, VEA, SPY, CAT, SCHW, C, DE, EMR, IJH, ARKK, PANW, PM, DIS, IBM, CRM, EFAV, GS, BND, CI, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: T, MSFT, D, BRK.B, HD, KMB, ADP, GOOGL, VO, INTU, BHP, BAC, LHX, QCOM, ROP, ECL, SBUX, V, CMCSA, ACN, CSCO, RTX, MMM, NVDA, IEMG, WMT, PAYX, AVGO, TEL, PSX, OTIS, SO, TROW, IEFA, LOW, APD, VB, BLK, COP, SPIP, CCI, DHR, ETN, EW, NEE, IDXX, MDT, EFV, CARR, SPLV, SCHX, VONV, MS, BX, WFC, WM, VLO, UPS, UL, TXN, SWK, TRV, ORCL, MDLZ, COST, CLX, AMT, AXP, PLD,
- Sold Out: BWX, ARKG, XBI, VCIT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,829 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 135,350 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,633 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 174,222 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 42,801 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 194.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 166.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.49%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $28.36.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Essex Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.41%. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Essex Savings Bank still held 2,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 24.14%. The sale prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Essex Savings Bank still held 421 shares as of 2021-12-31.
