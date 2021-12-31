Cornerstone Advisory, LLC Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AMETEK Inc, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

New Purchases: PDI, IBB, ZTS, LYFT, BBBY, PARA, NFLX, PAYX, TJX, XLNX, PEJ, BXP, CLX, CMCSA, COP, DXCM, EW, GE, GIS, STT, KKR, ARKG, DIVO, NULC, SUSA, VXUS, AB, ALL, BDX, BF.B, C, DECK, DE, GPC, HAL, HUN, LH, MAA, NEOG, OHI, RDS.A, SASR, WYNN, EBAY, PODD, AWK, FTNT, PSX, DOW, CTVA, IJH, IJS, IWS, JKE, NULV, NUSC, SUB, SUSL, VEA, VV, XLE, CB, ASML, ACN, Y, AMP, APH, WTRG, AN, AVY, BIIB, CCNE, CHH, CHD, CGNX, DD, DRE, EQIX, NEE, FLEX, PEAK, JCI, MGM, MS, NTRS, PNC, QCOM, O, ROK, SWK, TXT, LDOS, IPGP, MSCI, DG, PHYS, TRGP, BCX, BUI, VEEV, FSK, CC, KHC, APPN, MRBK, CARR, LCID, ACWI, AGG, DGRO, EFA, ESGE, HACK, IWP, IWV, JKJ, PSCH, SHY, ABMD, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AZN, BLK, CAH, CNC, CI, CL, DXC, CAG, CMI, ENB, FAST, FDX, FMBH, F, GD, GOOD, HNI, MNST, LHX, HPQ, HUM, MTCH, ILMN, INTU, KSS, LRCX, MTB, MMC, MET, MCHP, NWL, NSC, NVS, NUE, PENN, PFG, PEG, SBAC, SHW, SBGI, TRV, SYNA, SYY, TSM, TTWO, TGT, USB, UAA, VFC, WDFC, WWW, CMG, FFC, PCN, ETG, BXMX, TYG, TECK, TMUS, DFS, ULTA, LOCO, VRSK, GNRC, MXL, NMFC, VAC, WDAY, MUSA, TWTR, ALLE, PAYC, SHOP, Z, HPE, TWLO, MYOV, IIPR, CSSE, SMAR, DOCU, ZM, CRWD, AMCR, PTON, OTIS, ZI, DKNG, SOFI, SOFI, AOK, BITO, CWB, DFAT, EEM, EFV, ESGV, FDN, FEX, FNY, GSST, HDV, HEDJ, ICLN, IGF, IHF, IJT, IVE, IWO, IYT, KBE, NUMG, PGX, PHO, SCHV, TAN, TIP, VDC, VFH, VLUE, VOE, VONG, VSGX, XLC, XLG, XLV, XMLV, SRPT, ATVI, AAP, AFL, ALGN, ALKS, ATI, ACH, HES, AEO, AXP, ANSS, APA, ENSV, AUTO, ADSK, BCE, BP, BHB, GOLD, BAX, NOTV, SAM, BKD, AZTA, CACI, CBRE, CF, INUV, CMS, CPE, COF, KMX, CCL, LUMN, CRL, SCHW, CME, CTAS, AWH, CTXS, CLAR, CLF, COKE, CTSH, CYH, VALE, ABEV, ED, INGR, OFC, TCOM, DOV, EOG, ECL, EA, ENIA, EL, EXAS, EXPE, FMC, FDS, M, FR, FISV, FCX, FDP, GME, RHP, GNW, GILD, GSK, GPN, HAS, HE, HA, ALT, HLF, HSY, HOLX, HST, IIVI, IDXX, INCY, IDCC, IP, ISRG, IONS, K, KRG, KR, LKQ, LEN, JEF, LYV, MDC, MFC, MLM, MCK, MPW, MU, MIDD, VTRS, VXRT, NICE, NRG, NBR, NOV, NKTR, NTCT, NURO, NBIX, NYMT, NEM, NOK, NVAX, NVO, NUAN, NYMX, ORLY, OXY, OMC, GEG, OPY, OGEN, GTBP, TLK, PH, PEGA, PHG, PII, NTR, PGR, PSEC, RCII, RSG, BB, RIGL, RAD, ROST, RCL, SLM, SIVB, SLB, SGMS, SMG, XPO, SHI, SIRI, SKX, SWBI, SMSI, LUV, STLD, RGR, SNPS, TM, TZOO, TREX, TRMB, UAL, UL, URI, UTHR, VRSN, VRTX, VOD, GWW, WAB, ANTM, WTW, WEC, WEX, AUY, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, OPK, L, TXMD, UVE, HIVE, VBF, DNP, NCV, JQC, PFL, ETV, TCRT, BYRN, EXG, GSAT, TAST, GLDD, MDGL, PRTS, DAL, LULU, ETJ, GOF, MASI, VMW, AEHL, AUPH, SRNE, TAK, DISCK, PMT, CHTR, CRMD, VUZI, AMRS, GM, FLT, PCRX, HCA, MOS, HZNP, XYL, ZNGA, ENPH, TYME, NOW, FIVE, PANW, MRCC, MPLX, WHF, NCLH, COTY, NWSA, ISEE, SAIC, KODK, CRTO, ADMA, AMC, CARA, LADR, CSLT, TSLX, CGC, JD, MTNB, ACB, CYTO, VKTX, CZR, HUBS, KEYS, BOOT, BOX, AVGR, TLRY, TLRY, VSTO, NVTA, SEDG, GSBD, UNIT, HTGM, OLLI, ZYNE, PRPL, VYGR, PPBT, EDIT, UA, MGP, SITE, CRON, FTV, TTD, ASIX, NTNX, COUP, GRWG, YUMC, AA, LW, SNAP, AYX, CVNA, APRN, JBGS, BHF, RDFN, ROKU, SPCE, ADIL, NMRK, ZS, MCLD, KNSA, BJ, DOMO, PDD, SONO, NIO, FTCH, PLAN, REZI, YETI, CNF, TME, DELL, PINS, BYND, FVRR, CHWY, BNTX, MSGE, AZEK, LMND, AOUT, PLTR, ASAN, GDRX, VNT, FSR, OCUP, MDVL, UPST, GNOG, RSI, AFRM, RBLX, DFH, OSCR, VYNT, COIN, BRPM, PATH, MYMD, GTX, ZIP, OTLY, OWL, CHPT, CHPT, ME, HTZ, EVGO, GXO, HOOD, MTTR, STGW, XOS, RKLB, SLVM, SG, BND, BUG, BUZZ, CIBR, CWS, DEM, DFAC, DHS, DON, DUSL, EFG, ESGD, ESML, FAS, FBT, FDIS, FNK, FREL, FTEC, FYC, HEZU, IGV, ITB, ITOT, IWR, IXC, KOMP, KRE, KXI, LABU, LQD, MUB, NOBL, NUMV, OEF, PBW, PDBC, POTX, QLD, QUAL, RETL, RIGS, RWR, SCHX, SDIV, SLV, SOXL, SPLG, SPMD, SPSM, SSO, TECL, TNA, TOTL, TPOR, USO, VDE, VIOG, VIS, XHB, XLB, XLY, XRT,

JEPI, IVV, IJR, VHT, XLU, MOAT, IEFA, XBI, NTG, PYPL, IEMG, TCHP, SRLN, TDVG, SDY, BRK.B, IUSG, MA, DHR, MRVL, CRM, AMGN, IXN, SO, VBR, LOW, MMP, HON, VYMI, CVX, EZU, VO, IWN, AON, SQ, FMO, SNOW, IWB, XLF, NVG, PFF, QQQ, VXF, CSX, KO, GLW, EPD, EXC, JPM, KMB, MAR, NVDA, ORCL, PEP, UNP, SCHD, REET, PRF, VEU, IWD, VNQI, NULG, BGT, RTX, ADBE, AKAM, BA, TT, MCO, SBUX, TXN, DIS, TY, CHY, OGN, PLD, ETW, MQY, CGBD, MDT, DVY, APD, AEP, AMAT, ABNB, CAT, CSCO, ETY, TMO, ITA, UNH, WFC, Reduced Positions: JPST, GLD, AME, AMZN, DSL, AAPL, FB, MINT, T, EQR, AMT, GOOG, SPY, ARKK, VGT, BABA, LMT, AVB, CCI, VWO, JPI, VOOG, LLY, PSTG, VZ, IWM, LEO, IDV, UTF, DFAS, TMV, BMY, UBER, COST, SPG, MSFT, MRK, LCNB, VOT, YINN, HD, V, MYD, TSLA, MMM, VTV, VTI, IBM, PFE, RYH, MJ, WMT, IVW, NAD, VRAR, AVGO, VLO, PSA, EDOC, BX, SDG, KD, MKC, INMD, D, CTOS, AMD, CRBP,

JPST, GLD, AME, AMZN, DSL, AAPL, FB, MINT, T, EQR, AMT, GOOG, SPY, ARKK, VGT, BABA, LMT, AVB, CCI, VWO, JPI, VOOG, LLY, PSTG, VZ, IWM, LEO, IDV, UTF, DFAS, TMV, BMY, UBER, COST, SPG, MSFT, MRK, LCNB, VOT, YINN, HD, V, MYD, TSLA, MMM, VTV, VTI, IBM, PFE, RYH, MJ, WMT, IVW, NAD, VRAR, AVGO, VLO, PSA, EDOC, BX, SDG, KD, MKC, INMD, D, CTOS, AMD, CRBP, Sold Out: PCI, TEVA, APTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Biotechnology ETF, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AMETEK Inc, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC owns 879 stocks with a total value of $696 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 1,161,415 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,715 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,792 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 278,141 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 301,489 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 465,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $122.687300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 88,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.99%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 76,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Aptinyx Inc. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.42.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 54.9%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $178.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC still held 14,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 99.55%. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $126.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC still held 61 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 84.25%. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC still held 13,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 23.63%. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC still held 29,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.