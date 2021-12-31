Cornerstone Advisory, LLC Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AMETEK Inc, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

- New Purchases: PDI, IBB, ZTS, LYFT, BBBY, PARA, NFLX, PAYX, TJX, XLNX, PEJ, BXP, CLX, CMCSA, COP, DXCM, EW, GE, GIS, STT, KKR, ARKG, DIVO, NULC, SUSA, VXUS, AB, ALL, BDX, BF.B, C, DECK, DE, GPC, HAL, HUN, LH, MAA, NEOG, OHI, RDS.A, SASR, WYNN, EBAY, PODD, AWK, FTNT, PSX, DOW, CTVA, IJH, IJS, IWS, JKE, NULV, NUSC, SUB, SUSL, VEA, VV, XLE, CB, ASML, ACN, Y, AMP, APH, WTRG, AN, AVY, BIIB, CCNE, CHH, CHD, CGNX, DD, DRE, EQIX, NEE, FLEX, PEAK, JCI, MGM, MS, NTRS, PNC, QCOM, O, ROK, SWK, TXT, LDOS, IPGP, MSCI, DG, PHYS, TRGP, BCX, BUI, VEEV, FSK, CC, KHC, APPN, MRBK, CARR, LCID, ACWI, AGG, DGRO, EFA, ESGE, HACK, IWP, IWV, JKJ, PSCH, SHY, ABMD, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AZN, BLK, CAH, CNC, CI, CL, DXC, CAG, CMI, ENB, FAST, FDX, FMBH, F, GD, GOOD, HNI, MNST, LHX, HPQ, HUM, MTCH, ILMN, INTU, KSS, LRCX, MTB, MMC, MET, MCHP, NWL, NSC, NVS, NUE, PENN, PFG, PEG, SBAC, SHW, SBGI, TRV, SYNA, SYY, TSM, TTWO, TGT, USB, UAA, VFC, WDFC, WWW, CMG, FFC, PCN, ETG, BXMX, TYG, TECK, TMUS, DFS, ULTA, LOCO, VRSK, GNRC, MXL, NMFC, VAC, WDAY, MUSA, TWTR, ALLE, PAYC, SHOP, Z, HPE, TWLO, MYOV, IIPR, CSSE, SMAR, DOCU, ZM, CRWD, AMCR, PTON, OTIS, ZI, DKNG, SOFI, SOFI, AOK, BITO, CWB, DFAT, EEM, EFV, ESGV, FDN, FEX, FNY, GSST, HDV, HEDJ, ICLN, IGF, IHF, IJT, IVE, IWO, IYT, KBE, NUMG, PGX, PHO, SCHV, TAN, TIP, VDC, VFH, VLUE, VOE, VONG, VSGX, XLC, XLG, XLV, XMLV, SRPT, ATVI, AAP, AFL, ALGN, ALKS, ATI, ACH, HES, AEO, AXP, ANSS, APA, ENSV, AUTO, ADSK, BCE, BP, BHB, GOLD, BAX, NOTV, SAM, BKD, AZTA, CACI, CBRE, CF, INUV, CMS, CPE, COF, KMX, CCL, LUMN, CRL, SCHW, CME, CTAS, AWH, CTXS, CLAR, CLF, COKE, CTSH, CYH, VALE, ABEV, ED, INGR, OFC, TCOM, DOV, EOG, ECL, EA, ENIA, EL, EXAS, EXPE, FMC, FDS, M, FR, FISV, FCX, FDP, GME, RHP, GNW, GILD, GSK, GPN, HAS, HE, HA, ALT, HLF, HSY, HOLX, HST, IIVI, IDXX, INCY, IDCC, IP, ISRG, IONS, K, KRG, KR, LKQ, LEN, JEF, LYV, MDC, MFC, MLM, MCK, MPW, MU, MIDD, VTRS, VXRT, NICE, NRG, NBR, NOV, NKTR, NTCT, NURO, NBIX, NYMT, NEM, NOK, NVAX, NVO, NUAN, NYMX, ORLY, OXY, OMC, GEG, OPY, OGEN, GTBP, TLK, PH, PEGA, PHG, PII, NTR, PGR, PSEC, RCII, RSG, BB, RIGL, RAD, ROST, RCL, SLM, SIVB, SLB, SGMS, SMG, XPO, SHI, SIRI, SKX, SWBI, SMSI, LUV, STLD, RGR, SNPS, TM, TZOO, TREX, TRMB, UAL, UL, URI, UTHR, VRSN, VRTX, VOD, GWW, WAB, ANTM, WTW, WEC, WEX, AUY, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, OPK, L, TXMD, UVE, HIVE, VBF, DNP, NCV, JQC, PFL, ETV, TCRT, BYRN, EXG, GSAT, TAST, GLDD, MDGL, PRTS, DAL, LULU, ETJ, GOF, MASI, VMW, AEHL, AUPH, SRNE, TAK, DISCK, PMT, CHTR, CRMD, VUZI, AMRS, GM, FLT, PCRX, HCA, MOS, HZNP, XYL, ZNGA, ENPH, TYME, NOW, FIVE, PANW, MRCC, MPLX, WHF, NCLH, COTY, NWSA, ISEE, SAIC, KODK, CRTO, ADMA, AMC, CARA, LADR, CSLT, TSLX, CGC, JD, MTNB, ACB, CYTO, VKTX, CZR, HUBS, KEYS, BOOT, BOX, AVGR, TLRY, TLRY, VSTO, NVTA, SEDG, GSBD, UNIT, HTGM, OLLI, ZYNE, PRPL, VYGR, PPBT, EDIT, UA, MGP, SITE, CRON, FTV, TTD, ASIX, NTNX, COUP, GRWG, YUMC, AA, LW, SNAP, AYX, CVNA, APRN, JBGS, BHF, RDFN, ROKU, SPCE, ADIL, NMRK, ZS, MCLD, KNSA, BJ, DOMO, PDD, SONO, NIO, FTCH, PLAN, REZI, YETI, CNF, TME, DELL, PINS, BYND, FVRR, CHWY, BNTX, MSGE, AZEK, LMND, AOUT, PLTR, ASAN, GDRX, VNT, FSR, OCUP, MDVL, UPST, GNOG, RSI, AFRM, RBLX, DFH, OSCR, VYNT, COIN, BRPM, PATH, MYMD, GTX, ZIP, OTLY, OWL, CHPT, CHPT, ME, HTZ, EVGO, GXO, HOOD, MTTR, STGW, XOS, RKLB, SLVM, SG, BND, BUG, BUZZ, CIBR, CWS, DEM, DFAC, DHS, DON, DUSL, EFG, ESGD, ESML, FAS, FBT, FDIS, FNK, FREL, FTEC, FYC, HEZU, IGV, ITB, ITOT, IWR, IXC, KOMP, KRE, KXI, LABU, LQD, MUB, NOBL, NUMV, OEF, PBW, PDBC, POTX, QLD, QUAL, RETL, RIGS, RWR, SCHX, SDIV, SLV, SOXL, SPLG, SPMD, SPSM, SSO, TECL, TNA, TOTL, TPOR, USO, VDE, VIOG, VIS, XHB, XLB, XLY, XRT,
- Added Positions: JEPI, IVV, IJR, VHT, XLU, MOAT, IEFA, XBI, NTG, PYPL, IEMG, TCHP, SRLN, TDVG, SDY, BRK.B, IUSG, MA, DHR, MRVL, CRM, AMGN, IXN, SO, VBR, LOW, MMP, HON, VYMI, CVX, EZU, VO, IWN, AON, SQ, FMO, SNOW, IWB, XLF, NVG, PFF, QQQ, VXF, CSX, KO, GLW, EPD, EXC, JPM, KMB, MAR, NVDA, ORCL, PEP, UNP, SCHD, REET, PRF, VEU, IWD, VNQI, NULG, BGT, RTX, ADBE, AKAM, BA, TT, MCO, SBUX, TXN, DIS, TY, CHY, OGN, PLD, ETW, MQY, CGBD, MDT, DVY, APD, AEP, AMAT, ABNB, CAT, CSCO, ETY, TMO, ITA, UNH, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, GLD, AME, AMZN, DSL, AAPL, FB, MINT, T, EQR, AMT, GOOG, SPY, ARKK, VGT, BABA, LMT, AVB, CCI, VWO, JPI, VOOG, LLY, PSTG, VZ, IWM, LEO, IDV, UTF, DFAS, TMV, BMY, UBER, COST, SPG, MSFT, MRK, LCNB, VOT, YINN, HD, V, MYD, TSLA, MMM, VTV, VTI, IBM, PFE, RYH, MJ, WMT, IVW, NAD, VRAR, AVGO, VLO, PSA, EDOC, BX, SDG, KD, MKC, INMD, D, CTOS, AMD, CRBP,
- Sold Out: PCI, TEVA, APTX,
For the details of Cornerstone Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Advisory, LLC
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 1,161,415 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,715 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,792 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 278,141 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 301,489 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 465,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $122.687300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 88,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.99%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 76,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.Sold Out: Aptinyx Inc (APTX)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Aptinyx Inc. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.42.Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 54.9%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $178.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC still held 14,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 99.55%. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $126.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC still held 61 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 84.25%. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC still held 13,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Cornerstone Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 23.63%. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC still held 29,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Advisory, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Advisory, LLC keeps buying