The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GATO): (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Gatos investors have until April 25, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In October 2020, Gatos conducted its IPO, selling approximately 24,644,500 shares of common stock at a price of $7.00 per share.

On January 25, 2022, after the market closed, Gatos Silver revealed that “there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico’ with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model.” On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.02, or 69%, to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, Gatos shares were trading as low as $3.20 per share, a nearly 54% decline from the $7.00 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the technical report for Gatos’s primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and/or Gatos securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 25, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Gatos securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005507/en/