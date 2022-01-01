Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Cloud Services in North America and Europe

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN, Financial) has been named a Leader in the inaugural Everest Group Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 — North America and Everest Group Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 — Europe reports.

According to Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated in overall market impact, driven by value delivered to clients based on customer feedback. Everest Group highlights that Accenture’s “enterprise clients have appreciated its ability to develop and proactively bring forward new and innovative solutions/IPs. As part of the myNav offering, Accenture has built a strong full stack portfolio characterized by a convergence of themes such as software engineering, customer experience, and platform engineering into core cloud services.”

Accenture also stands out in both reports with top scores for overall vision and capability driven by the company’s innovation and investments along with its vision and strategy and scope of services.

“Everest Group’s recognition is further proof that Accenture+Cloud+First brings together the capabilities companies need to shape, move and operate their business on cloud and get to value faster. We view cloud not just as a migration destination, but as the operating model of the future enterprise,” said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “Today, cloud is a continuum of technologies and capabilities. It’s the place where many of today’s breakthrough innovations are happening, making it a critical foundation for any enterprise seeking to deliver profitable growth and exceptional experiences and to operate in responsible ways.”

On Accenture’s North America position, Everest Group Practice Director Mukesh Ranjan noted, “Accenture has built a strong cloud services portfolio with a focus on enabling digital transformation by leveraging cloud. Accenture through its Cloud First organization continues to invest in IPs such as myNav and in co-developing pre-configured industry-specific cloud solutions enabling Accenture to offer a reduced time-to-market to enterprises. Enterprise clients have appreciated its ability to develop and proactively bring forward new and innovative solutions/IPs.”

On Accenture’s Europe position, Ranjan added, “Accenture through its Cloud First organization has built a strong cloud services portfolio that proactively addresses sustainability and sovereign cloud requirements of European enterprises. With its set of meaningful acquisitions, Accenture has created a differentiated portfolio for clients looking to engage in next-generation areas such as IoT, cloud security, and cloud native. Enterprise clients have appreciated its domain expertise and ability to develop and proactively bring forward innovative solutions.”

The scope of both evaluations includes cloud consulting, infrastructure design/build, modernization, private, operations, and security services; and assesses 29 leading service providers in North America and 28 in Europe.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

