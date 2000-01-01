William Blair Commentary: Russia Advances in Ukraine

To date, the major players in the game of coordination we’re seeing play out in eastern Ukraine have been following a somewhat standard game theory playbook. On Monday, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin accelerated the game by officially recognizing the independence of the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Here’s how it impacts our thinking around the investment implications.

The Game Theory Framework

We continue to utilize a game theory analytical framework to help guide our portfolio navigation of the geopolitical developments related to Russia and Ukraine.

As a reminder, our game theaters typically don’t facilitate a prediction of an event or a series of events. Instead, they are designed to help us understand the potential moves that the players might employ as a means to progress toward and ultimately achieve their objectives.

We wrote about the current structure of our Russia game theater earlier this month. We highlighted the players, their objectives, and the various powers they were bringing to the game.

To this point, both major players (Russia and the West) have been following a somewhat standard game theory playbook. Ultimately, however, we showed that while the game and its implications are very important to Ukraine (via their salience), it appears to be Russia who has the highest degree of influence—or power—in the game.

Russia Advances

This influence has been borne out by the events of the past 48 hours as Putin has played back-to-back moves in quick succession.

On Monday, almost eight years to the day of Russia’s invasion of the Crimean peninsula, Putin accelerated the game by officially recognizing the independence of the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and thereafter quickly moving military equipment and troops into those regions to “protect” the disputed regions and their residents. To be clear, Russia has essentially maintained control over these regions for some time, where many of the citizens speak and largely identify as Russian.

While this certainly is an acceleration that creates an additional degree of uncertainty more rapidly than many expected, we still view it as following an established game theory playbook—and actually doing it quite shrewdly. We now turn our focus to the responses from the West—represented by the United States and by Germany as a proxy for broader Europe.

We find it very likely that the response of the West will be unified. It will likely involve economic sanctions on corporations and individuals by the United States and a re-affirmation of a delay in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by Germany.

Interestingly, the pipeline’s certification process has already encountered significant delays, having been on hold since mid-November 2021 due to operational issues associated with registering the Swiss-based operator in the European Union (EU). Most, if not all, of these sanctions are likely to be more symbolic than effective in materially hurting Russia’s economy in the near term.

The question is, what comes next? Does Russia move further into Ukraine, into regions that do not themselves claim independence as Donetsk and Luhansk do? If so, what is the West’s response?

Over the medium term, we continue to expect de-escalation. In the short term, however, we anticipate relatively smaller escalations and de-escalations that may create headlines and market/currency volatility. This anticipated short-term volatility is something we will need to navigate but something that may also evolve into presenting opportunities, given our medium-term view.

At this point, given each side’s objectives, we still believe widespread military escalation isn’t in line with incentives, but we will continue to monitor the situation.

Investment Implications

As far as portfolio implications go, we’ve determined that the best and most efficient means of immediate navigation, in our view, are through the Russian currency (RUB). On the back of Putin’s back-to-back moves and given the lack of an immediate significant depreciation of the ruble, we have reduced (but not entirely eliminated) our long ruble exposure. We are likely to add back to this exposure—or perhaps amplify it beyond the level at which we entered this current situation—at some point in the future.

We do not see these latest developments as a reason to alter our exposure in the equity markets just yet. We maintain a moderate long exposure to Russian equities both linearly and nonlinearly (via options). We also maintain long global exposure to the energy sector, which has been, and we anticipate will continue to be, impacted by the developments in the region.

We will continue to seek opportunities in the midst of market overreactions as well as keeping an eye out for unexpected developments that may heighten risks before the market is able to fully react.

John Simmons, CFA, is the senior investment strategist for William Blair’s Dynamic Allocation Strategies (DAS) team.

Lotta Moberg, Ph.D., CFA, is an analyst on William Blair’s Dynamic Allocation Strategies team.